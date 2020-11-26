A Chowan County zoning ordinance proposal that would help expand internet access has been sent to the planning board for further review.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioner unanimously passed a motion on the proposal during the Monday, Nov. 16, meeting.
Commissioner Bob Kirby asked that the proposal be sent to the planning board to they can amend the table of permitted uses in the zoning ordinance for Wireless Communications Towers 50 feet or greater. He asked that it amending reflect the requirement of an applicant to obtain a CUP for any telecommunications tower that will have lighting to meet FAA standards, or for any other purpose.
In other matters, County Manager Kevin Howard announced a proposal that he would bring before the board placing the Chowan County Senior Center management duties under the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department after the retirement of the current director. Connie Parker is the current Senior Center director. Her retirement date was not available as of press time.
Howard also noted some improvements in county facilities. Glass barriers have been installed at Register of Deeds and Clerk of Courts offices. Work on the College of the Albemarle-Edenton/Chowan campus parking lot has started.
Board vacancies
The Board of Commissioners also recently announced upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. The Chowan County Board of Commissioners appoints representatives to local and regional committees, boards, commissions and authorities.
Applicants should be a resident of Chowan County. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s Office or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov . For information, contact Susanne Stallings, County Clerk by phone at 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov
Applications remain on file for two years and must be updated.
The following boards report vacancies:
- Recreation Advisory Committee: There is one vacancy upcoming for this committee. The Recreation Department is seeking parents who currently have youth enrolled in Recreation programs OR individuals who have a passion for Sports and Recreation programming to be represented on this committee.
- Chowan County Planning Board — Area A and D (Area A is the Tyner area, while Area D is the southern end of the county.)
- Chowan County Board of Adjustment: There are currently two vacancies which are “alternate” seats. This Board is NOT assigned by districts at this time.
- Nursing Home Advisory Committee — Contact Board Clerk Susanne Stallings for eligibility information Seeking to fill 3 positions for the Chowan County Community Advisory Committee — Major Responsibility: To uphold the intent of the NC Resident Bill of Rights. Applicant must reside in Chowan County and cannot live in, work at, or have a financial interest in the long-term care facilities that he/she will serve. You may also not have an immediate family member working/ residing in the facilities that you serve. To serve, you must be 18, live in the county and be willing to give your time. The estimate of time (8- 24 hours per quarter) spent performing required duties includes attendance at meetings, conducting both official and friendly visits to the facilities, and other activities to benefit long term care residents.
Edenton Board of Adjustment Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Seat (must reside in the ETJ)