Citizens interested in serving on the Town of Edenton’s Human Relations Commission have until Tuesday, Sept. 1, to submit applications.
In June, the Mayor and Town Council pledged to create this new Commission to assist in developing plans for addressing social justice and social equality and improving racial harmony to make Edenton better.
“The Council’s 2020 Vision Statement included a goal to create a human relations commission, however the horrific killing of George Floyd was a tragedy that called attention to the need to accelerate the establishment of a Commission for our community,” said Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton.
“The Mayor and Council are deeply committed to this initiative,” she said, “And while we may have to get creative on how we move forward given the constraints placed on us all due COVID-19, the Council has made this initiative a priority.”
Citizens interested in serving are invited to complete an application form which is posted on the town’s web page https://www.townofedenton.com/ Applications are also available at Town Hall, 400 S. Broad St. Return completed applications to anne-marie.knighton@edenton.nc.gov ; or in person or night deposit box at Town Hall or by mail PO Box 300, Edenton, NC 27932.
The Council plans to review applications at their September Council Meeting.
For information, contact Knighton via email or by phone at 252-482-7352, extension 179.