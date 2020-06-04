Town of Edenton is looking for people 40 years old or younger to join its Young Folks Committee.
If you are a creative person looking for ways to serve the community and enhance the quality of life for the town’s younger residents, consider joining the committee.
The Young Folks Committee was established with the intention of creating a space for young people (under 40) to gather and discuss the ways in which the Town of Edenton can enhance the quality of life for its younger residents and present initiatives to Town Council that will make those discussions actionable. Will interview applicants in late June and early July.
To apply, visit https://buff.ly/2QrD3H8 .