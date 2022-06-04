The 150th anniversary of Arbor Day was celebrated in Edenton on May 13, culminating in the planting of a tree at the Boys & Girls Club.
John Morehead, Chair of the Edenton Tree Committee, presented remarks outside the BGC at 4 p.m. on May 13, elaborating a bit on the history of Arbor Day and the significance of a treescape in Edenton
The word “arbor” is actually the Latin word for tree. In 1854, Sterling Morton and his wife moved from Detroit to Nebraska City, Nebraska and started the Nebraska Territory’s first newspaper.
Morehead explained that when settlers arrived in Nebraska, they found the land a “treeless prairie.”
Morton set out to change that. In 1872, Morton – now the Nebraska State Agriculture Board President – proposed a statewide event called “Arbor Day.”
On that first Arbor Day, 150 years ago on April 10, 1872, one million trees were planted across Nebraska.
“Nebraska City – where Arbor Day started – is a town much like Edenton, built on the shore of a major river between two creeks, and still with only about 1.5 times as many people as Edenton,” Morehead told the audience.
Nowadays, Arbor Day is celebrated on whatever day in the spring that a state or town chooses.
Sterling Morton ultimately became the first presidential cabinet member from west of the Missouri River, when President Grover Cleveland in 1893 appointed him Secretary of Agriculture.
The Tree City USA program was started over 100 years later in 1976 by the Arbor Day Foundation, with 42 interested cities and towns in 16 states that first year. The program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover.
It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors and the entire country that they are committed to the mission of environmental change.
The Tree City USA program was adopted in North Carolina in 1979, now in its 43rd year in the state.
Only four North Carolina towns or cities have earned the Tree City Award all 43 years: Wake Forest, Farmville, Brevard and Edenton.
Upon the conclusion of Morehead’s speech, the Tree City USA Award was bestowed to Edenton by Rick Long, Chowan County Forest Ranger.
Shortly thereafter, students from the Boys & Girls Club held a ceremonial planting of a tree on the front lawn, with fellowship following.