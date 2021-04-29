Town of Edenton honored local health care workers during its annual Arbor Day ceremony Friday held on the campus of Vidant Chowan Hospital and Chowan County Health Department.
In a field by the facilities’ shared parking lot, a plum tree and two oak trees were in holes waiting to be filled in during the ceremony. Another plum tree, with small purple leaves, was waiting the same treatment by the health department facility.
“This is a very special day because y’all have done a very special job,” said Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond, who presided over the ceremony.
Hospital chaplain Thomas Biggs, who was retiring later in the day noted how much the community has gone through in the past year during his benediction.
“We look back over these past months, and we realized just what we had to go through. We had people who were willing to spend a lot of hours, taking a lot of chances, but they did it because they love people. They love the profession that they have chosen,” he said. “And we ask you (God) that, as they are recognized today, if you help them to know that they’re loved, that they’re appreciated.”
Battle Betts, executive director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, which runs the Chowan County Health Department, noted that trees are a perfect symbol to portray the journey the community has been on together in the past year.
He noted that trees are icons of Edenton and Chowan County and a place where people can come and spend time with others under their shade.
“The branches symbolize all of the partner organizations that led our area through this pandemic,” Betts said. “They show the hospital, our regional health services, emergency management, town of Edenton and Chowan County, all our elected officials, the schools, COA and countless others … Trees cannot survive just with branches or trunk and roots. Upon even closer examination, you will see the individual leaves of the tree leaves, capture sunlight and provide nutrients to feed the tree and spur additional growth and opportunity.
“The leaves joined together to provide the shade, the beauty and the protection that I mentioned earlier. It’s all those individual leaves that joined together to get us all to brighter days beyond the pandemic, all of the individual members of the partnering organizations, volunteers, and so many others working together for the betterment of the overall group, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, getting vaccinated. All of these individual efforts, yielded fruit.”
Because of the pandemic, the word “hero” has taken on new meaning, Betts said.
“This experience has given me a new perspective,” he said. “While I was growing up, my dad always called me Batman, a play on my name Battle. From an early age, even through my school years and beyond, it would be ‘Batman, we’re out of … Hey go, get me some more.’
“Even up to his last days, my wife and I were standing at the foot of his bed in the hospital, but the doctor asked him, ‘Do you know these folks, Mr. Betts?’ And he said, ‘Of course, that’s Amanda and the Batman.’
“But after this past year, I believe I’m truly more like Alfred the Butler. You see, I worked for the workers at the hospital, the health department, the schools, towns, and County and elected officials and all the others I mentioned earlier,” Betts said. ‘All of those leaves on the trees are the heroes, the folks wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing their hands, social distancing, getting vaccinated, giving back. That’s what I’m going to think about and see every time I walk or drive by these trees. Thank you so much for honoring us in such a heartfelt special way.”
Harvill noted that the hospital admitted its first COVID-19 patient on April 4, 2020. The staff’s procedures may have changed due to the pandemic, but the care they show their patients has not.
“I’m humbled to work along beside them,” he said. “I’m a lucky guy. I get to see them do remarkable things every day. I’ll to look at these trees, and not only do they remind me of the partnership of our hospital, health department and town, but also the inspiration of those people are recognized on Arbor Day.”
Arbor Day was founded in the 1870s in the Midwest as part of an effort to plant trees in America’s then-treeless plains, according to Edenton Tree Committee Chair John Morehead.
Julius Sterling Morton, a journalist who was also a horticulturist and conservationist, came up with Arbor Day while he served on the Nebraska state agriculture board.
“He called it the “Battle against the Treeless Prairies and prizes were offered for planning the most trees and it was unexpectedly popular,” Morehead said. “So that first Arbor Day was in 1872 in Nebraska. On April 10, on that one day, 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska territory.”
It then became a tradition in schools nationwide until becoming a government effort in 1978.
As part of the ceremony Rick Long, with the NC Forest Service, was able to get 200 red bud trees which were to be distributed between the employees at the hospital and ARHS.
According to Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, the tree blooms in April, which would symbolize when the world started to recover from the pandemic. The leaves are heart-shaped. The trees included instructions on how to care for them.
Long also announced that the town received its 42nd straight Arbor Day award, which is in the mail.
The Edenton Tree Committee consists of Morehead, April Lane, Long and Town Councilor Craig Miller. Morehead noted that the committee has a few vacancies. Those who are interested in being on the committee can talk to town hall.