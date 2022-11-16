Unemployment dropped to 3.4 percent in the five-county region in September, as just over 300 fewer people filed for jobless benefits than in August.

Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Camden and Currituck all reported fewer jobless claims in September, with Pasquotank (.9) and Perquimans (.8) also reporting a nearly one percentage-point decrease in their unemployment rates.