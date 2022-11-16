Unemployment dropped to 3.4 percent in the five-county region in September, as just over 300 fewer people filed for jobless benefits than in August.
Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Camden and Currituck all reported fewer jobless claims in September, with Pasquotank (.9) and Perquimans (.8) also reporting a nearly one percentage-point decrease in their unemployment rates.
The number of people employed in the area workforce fell by only 19, with only Currituck (70) and Chowan (8) reporting fewer workers than in August. The other three counties reported slight increases.
A total of 1,596 people filed for jobless benefits in the five counties in September, down 310 from August. The workforce in the five counties was 46,027.
Currituck reported a 2.8 percent unemployment rate, the 11t best in the state. No other county in the area reported a rate higher than 3.9 percent.
According to N.C. Commerce Department data, unemployment fell in 99 North Carolina counties in September after rising in 98 counties in August. Only Warren County saw its rate rise in September.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, decreased in September by 29,687 to 169,997, while the number of people in the labor force increased by 35,919 to 4,951,030. The state’s September unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, a decrease of sixth-tenths of a percentage point from August.
Pasquotank saw both the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (645) and largest decrease in claims (139). Its workforce participation, meanwhile, rose by 28 to 16,432, lowering the county’s jobless rate to 3.9 percent.
Currituck reported the second-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (408) and second-biggest decrease in claims (81). Its workforce, meanwhile, fell by 70 to 14,527.
Chowan had the third largest number of workers filing jobless claims (211) and fourth-largest decrease in claims (30). Like Currituck, its workforce dipped in September, falling by 8 to 5,598. Its unemployment rate fell from 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent.
Perquimans had the fourth largest number of workers filing claims (187) and third-biggest decrease in claims (37). Its workforce gained 11 workers, rising to 4,879, lowering its unemployment rate from 4.6 percent to 3.8 percent.
Camden had the fewest workers filing unemployment claims in September (145). That's a decrease of 23 from August. The county's workforce rose by 20 workers to 4,591, lowering its jobless rate to 3.2 percent.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5 percent or lower increased in September by nine to 92. The number with rates between 5% and 10% decreased from 17 to 8.
Warren County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate (7.6 percent), while Buncombe and Orange had the lowest rates (2.6 percent).
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 5.5 percent — a one-percentage point decrease from August — while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each the lowest at 2.7 percent. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in September was 3.8 percent, a decrease of eight-tenths of a percentage point and slightly less than Pasquotank’s 3.9 percent rate.