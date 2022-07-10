Area sheriffs say they already cooperate with federal authorities in cases where a suspect’s immigration status is in question.
Legislation ordering North Carolina’s sheriffs to note the immigration status of jail inmates and assist federal agents who want to detain them has been approved by the N.C. General Assembly but is expected to face a veto from Gov. Roy Cooper.
But nothing is likely to change in this area either way.
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said it’s his understanding that immigration status is checked at Albemarle District Jail when suspects are taken into custody.
He said his office is glad to comply with any requirements of state or federal authorities.
“Certainly if there was a situation that we discovered we would contact the appropriate federal agency to let them know we had someone in custody that they might need to take a look at,” Jones said.
“It doesn’t come up very often,” Jones said. “I don’t even know if it’s come up since I’ve been sheriff.”
Jones was elected Camden sheriff in November 2018.
Officials at the Albemarle District Jail said Friday that the jail checks immigration status on anyone being held for a felony charge or driving while impaired.
Assistant Administrator Wayne Jones said the routine review at ADJ might be the main reason that immigration status doesn’t come up as a frequent concern at the facility.
Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight said Chowan already checks immigration status when people are taken into custody, and any relevant information is provided to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The ICE office in Raleigh sends someone to pick up anyone they decide needs to come under their jurisdiction, Basnight said.
“It’s no change for us,” Basnight said. “We already do that.”
Still, ICE involvement in Chowan is rare, he said.
“It’s very rare for us in our little county,” Basnight said.
Basnight added that his office does not check immigration status only for people with Hispanic-sounding names.