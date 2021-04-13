Albemarle Regional Health Services canceled this week’s vaccination clinics offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, citing state and federal guidance to pause the vaccine’s use.
News reports indicate U.S. health officials are studying whether use of the vaccine is connected to possible rare blot clotting in some recipients.
ARHS said clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled in Pasquotank on Wednesday, in Hertford and Perquimans counties on Thursday, and in Currituck on Friday will not be held. However, Moderna vaccine clinics planned this week will go forward as scheduled.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses several weeks apart, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose.
ARHS, which planned to host its first mass clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, said out of “an abundance of caution” it won’t hold any clinics until learning more information from state and federal health officials.
“It is our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our community citizens,” ARHS said. “We encourage individuals to move ahead with your vaccine plans by utilizing one of the other two vaccines that are available.”
ARHS hosted four second-dose Moderna clinics Tuesday. One, at Maple Park in Maple, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The three others will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. The clinics are for residents who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Thursday, March 18, ARHS said.
ARHS followed up with three more Moderna second-dose clinics on Wednesday. They’re scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Bertie High School, at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton.
A final Moderna second-dose clinic will be held the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 S. Granby St., Hertford on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All residents seeking their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are reminded to bring their vaccine card with them.
ARHS is still accepting appointments for Moderna first dose vaccines at each of its local health departments.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the subject of federal scrutiny late last week after reports surfaced of some persons in North Carolina suffering adverse reactions after receiving it.
According to The Associated Press, 18 of the more than 2,300 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday experienced an adverse reaction. Four were hospitalized but released by Thursday night; the 14 others were treated for a minor reaction at the vaccination site.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention performed an analysis of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine lot in North Carolina and found no reason for concern, the AP reported Friday. As a result, the vaccination clinics where the adverse reactions were reported were allowed to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
An ARHS spokeswoman said Monday the agency had not received any reports of adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at any of the ECSU clinics held last week. A spokesman for the university said Friday evening he was not aware of any reports of adverse reactions to it either.