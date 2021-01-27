ARHS Provides Update on Regional Vaccine Counts

Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an update on COVID-19 vaccines, lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and facility outbreaks in addition to the weekly surveillance report.
“ARHS has had another successful week administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the region and we appreciate your patience as we work to improve ways to meet the growing need for the vaccine,” said R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, ARHS Health Director. “As we continue to focus on vaccinating our community, it is important to still practice the 3W’s — wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands. We continue to see active COVID cases in our eight counties and we have to stay vigilant until we start seeing the effects of the vaccine process.”
ARHS has been holding COVID-19 vaccine first and second dose clinics for the week of January 25-28. Vaccine clinics will have set hours and set vaccine doses available, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
ARHS is receiving vaccine weekly and are working to establish clinics to meet demand region wide based on current priority groups.
Albemarle Regional Health Services and county partners held drive-through Pfizer second dose clinics in Pasquotank and Currituck counties this week.
A first-dose clinic was set for Wednesday at the American Legion in Chowan County. First-dose vaccines will be available from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. today, at the Perquimans County Recreation Department, Granby Street.
The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date you should receive your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date.
The series will not need to be restarted if you receive it after that date. You will need to bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose with you to this clinic. If you do not have your card, you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and rescheduled because we have to verify your first dose for your safety.
The agency recommends calling 1-833-640-7468 for vaccine clinic information. The schedules will be updated weekly.
THE CURRENT PRIORITY GROUPS ARE:
- Healthcare workers (Group 1)
- Individuals 65 and older (Group 2)
ARHS asks that only individuals who live in the ARHS region AND meet these priority groups attend this clinic. Please help us meet the needs of our community by adhering to this guidance and supporting our Public Health and Public Safety workforce as they work to vaccinate our communities. NC DHHS priority groups can be found at this site: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
As of Jan. 22, Chowan County had 1,091 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 153 were still active, while 914 were considered recovered.
Also as of Jan. 22, ARHS reported that 2,230 first-dose vaccines were given out in Chowan County; 20,615 total in the agency's eight-county region.
Chowan Rivers Rehabilitation and Nursing Home was considered an outbreak facility with 13 lab-confirmed cases among staff and five cases among residents.