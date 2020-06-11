Sunny day, but with the Aces’ graduation ahead, maybe it’s time to take a moment to determine the future of a proposal to repair, renovate or replace John A. Holmes High School.
This article is the first installment of a series intended to analyze why the Chowan County Commission made the decision in May to postpone a potential bond referendum slated for the November ballot that, if approved by the voters, would have paved the way toward a $61 million high school.
Why did the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education push this matter forward during its interactions with the commission knowing not only about the commission’s plans to reduce the county’s debt before starting construction, but the tight timeframe ahead associated with planning a 2020 bond referendum? The contract negiotions with the architect, LS3P, were still ongoing as of a BOE meeting held earlier this month. No artist renderings have been produced.
How will this be a temporary setback toward new school that the public seems to support, at least in terms of the present location in downtown Edenton?
Let’s reiterate, while voters will not get a chance to vote on the matter in 2020, commissioners pledged to move forward with a bond referendum in 2022. How will a new commission, elected in November, react to future school construction planning?
Moreover, commissioners have long emphasized that the county’s existing bond debt must be retired first in 2024 before any shovel is turned.
Factors that will be analyzed include school size, population demographics, costs, features, bond rates, construction timeframe, COVID-19 impacts, among other metrics.
Questions that will be asked include why construction costs are higher for this school than for similar sized schools built elsewhere? Costs appear 30 percent higher than statewide data for high school costs during the past four years.
Why were policy makers considering building a school that is 67 percent larger than the suggested 600-student facility to one with a 1,000 student core.
COVID-19’s impact on state finances suggests that Chowan County will not receive $10 million from grant funding that policy makers hoped would be set aside for the project, and that was prior to Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of the 2019-20 budget.
Letting the voters decide – commissioners have always contended that this would be their position. Delaying the referendum vote will not impact the anticipated construction schedule for replacing the high school in any way.
Since 2018, the commission and BOE had worked together to formulate a plan to repair/replace the high school and hired a bond counsel along with a general contractor, M.B. Kahn Construction. Two public meetings were held to gauge public support for the project. Commissioners/BOE chose JAHHS’ present site as the location for the project.
And how did the natatorium where the swimming pool was to be located become an $11 million facility?
Before answering these questions and many more, let’s start with a little history regarding recent decisions to formulate future plans for a new school.
May 18, the commission opted not discuss a resolution from the BOE that supported a November 2020 bond referendum.
Commission’s 4-3 decision delays a bond question until at least 2022, the earliest that a referendum may be placed on the ballot.
Those voting against the motion were Ron Cummings, Larry McLaughlin, Bob Kirby and Greg Bonner, while those voting in favor were Don Faircloth, Patti Kersey and Ellis Lawrence.
Because of the bond referendum timetables needed to place the measure on the November ballot, the commission’s decision to not discuss the matter doomed the ballot referendum.
Commissioners who wanted to delay the school project cited concerns about the nation’s economic uncertainties arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners who supported the resolution seeking a 2020 bond initiative believed the voters knew best to decide the fate of the school building project.
BOE expressed concerns about how this decision will slow the momentum toward repairing/replacing the high school. BOE Chair Gene Jordan said he hoped that because of the availability of state funding, low-interest rates and a unity of purpose that the “stars were aligned” this time to move this project forward sooner rather than later.
Superintendent Rob Jackson gave an impassioned speech about how zipcodes should not determine educational opportunity.
Next story in the series will focus on how costs and facility size increased since the project’s inception.