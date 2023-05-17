EDENTON — Latavia Thomas said she could see the difference in her incoming class of fifth-graders this year at D.F. Walker Elementary School in Edenton. After two years of pandemic lockdowns, her students were behind emotionally, socially and academically.
“Post-COVID, I was finding that a lot of students were struggling to connect, both socially and emotionally, even for basic human relationships like they experienced pre-COVID, their interactions with each other,” Thomas said.
When her students tested at 40 percent on reading skills at the beginning of the year, Thomas said she found that unacceptable. A score of 40 percent meant that only 40 out of 100 students scored higher on the test than the mean test score. A score of 50 percent would mean her students were, on average, at grade level.
Thomas’ students needed to increase their proficiency in language arts and learn how to work collaboratively at the same time if they were going to overcome the learning deficits caused by COVID-related lockdowns and periods of remote schooling.
So Thomas partnered with a company called Student Treasures to publish a book of her students’ essays and artwork. The company gave her two options: the class could publish their book online, or they could go to the trouble and expense of printing a paper book.
Thomas chose the book.
“I always tell them there is nothing like reading a book you can hold in your own two hands,” Thomas said.
She said there is a difference between reading from a screen and reading from a physical book. That is why she encourages her students to read both ways.
Most kids get more than enough screen time, so they are used to reading things on the internet. But Thomas said she encourages her students to check out books from the school and public libraries and read them. She also has a collection of physical books in her room that the children use.
Publishing a book would require her students to obtain specific skills, which Thomas said were critical to the project. They had to learn to plan a project, organize their thoughts, put their own opinions on paper, and think critically about what they were saying.
To do this, they filled out a planner that stated the three things they wanted to say and completed something called an “opinion organizer.” After writing their essays, they sat down with other students for peer-to-peer conferences and reviewed their work with their teacher.
But what would they write about?
Thomas said her students were struggling, and not just in the classroom. Some had health issues like diabetes and asthma. Others found the rigors of day-to-day school work a challenge after an extended lockdown. All of them had to adjust to the pivotal fifth-grade year.
In fifth grade, students prepare for a whole new structure. In middle and high school, they will have different teachers for each subject, and the workload will increase dramatically. So at D. F. Walker, Thomas’ class is one of three the students take each day, and “rigor” is the class buzzword that describes the increased workload.
Students were encouraged to write essays about how they were feeling and the resulting book, “Finding Out Fifth Grade,” details some of the challenges and stresses that come with the transition to fifth grade.
“They are just trying to find the niche where they fit in,” Thomas said. “We talk about the problems of life.”
The students worked in two-person teams. One student authored the essay, and the other was responsible for the artwork, though each student gave input to both tasks. The book features original artwork and an image of the handwritten essay from each team.
And the value of the project?
Thomas said much of the book’s payoff couldn’t be measured in academic success. Her students have learned how to interact with each other again, and their thoughts about the challenges of fifth grade have helped them put things into better perspective and prepare them for middle school.
“It gives them a voice, especially in this time of social media,” Thomas said. “I think everyone needs to know that our students are here, they have a voice, and they are our future. This book entails how they will grow and how they feel about themselves. It contains their advice for the younger upcoming students.”
And what about those all-important test scores?
When the school year started, Thomas’ students scored a 40.9 percent proficiency in reading. Their end-of-year scores are now a full 50 percent.
The following is an example of the kind of work Thomas’ students put into “Finding Out Fifth Grade.” It’s an essay by Anna Scott and Jimena Melchors-Cisneros called “Stress on Work.”
“There are many stress issues in 5th grade. We are going to tell you three stress issues on work in 5th grade.
“One of the three stress problems in fifth grade is harder work. The reason harder work creates stress is that when you get in fifth grade, you have three classes that give you more challenging work than you had in the grade below.
“Another one of the three problems you have in the fifth grade is too much work. The reason that too much work creates stress is the teacher passes out work that piles on you and creates stress.
“The last one of the three stress problems is getting behind. The reason getting behind creates stress because if you’re behind on work, you have more work than if you weren’t behind, and it gives you stress.
“I hope this passage helped you understand the problems with stress in the fifth grade.”
The following is the complete class roster in Thomas’ class:
