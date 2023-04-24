EDENTON — State and local investigators and the District Attorney's Office will decide "within the month" whether criminal charges will be filed following public release Monday of an autopsy report showing a 2-year-old Chowan County boy died last fall from drowning in a bucket of water.

The March 30 medical examiner's report of the autopsy performed on Dinari Don Keith Lindsey Jr. indicates the toddler died in October 2022 from "asphyxia via drowning."