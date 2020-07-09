A Back the Blue Ride has been organized through five counties for Saturday, July 11, to show appreciation for law enforcement and the job they do every day. No fee to ride and no fundraising to take place.
Staging begins at the ferry dock in Currituck. The route will proceed through Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties, ending at the American Legion Post 40 fairgrounds on US 17 in Chowan County.
During the ride, a special presentation will be made to the sheriff’s and police departments in the five counties at the veteran’s memorial garden adjacent to Twifford’s Funeral Home in Elizabeth City by organizers.
Staging begins at 9:30 a.m., with the ride commencing at 10:30 a.m. The ride is open all motorcycle riders in the area as well as anyone wishing to ride in a car. This will be an escorted ride. All citizens who support law enforcement are urged to show their support by lining the streets to cheer the riders.
The route is along US 158 into Elizabeth City past the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, down US 17 to Hertford, turning at the first light through downtown and down Grubb Street and Edenton Road, continuing to NC 32 exit off the Edenton bypass to Granville Street and across Carteret Street to Oakum Street, turning onto Church Street to the American Legion fairgrounds.
This will take place rain or shine.