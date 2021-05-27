A grand opening and ribbon-cutting was held for Bag Shop, Alterations and More, on West Eden Street, Edenton, on Friday.
Owner Ann Lightfoot, of Edenton, is taking over the alteration shop from Audrey Bond, who retired and is in the process of moving to Florida.
Lightfoot’s faith is a centerpiece of her life. During the grand opening, Lightfoot thanked God for making her business possible. Bag in the shop’s name means Blessed, Anointed and Gifted.
“When he gave me the name of my business, he let me know that I’m blessed. ... Above all, I’m blessed. I’m anointed, and I’m gifted to do this job because he blessed me with these gifts and these talents,” she said. “I’m going to put them to use, I’m going to continue to use them to support my community and to take care of all my customers near and far.”
Lightfoot learned to sew from her mom, who attended the ceremony. She has extensive experience in upholstery sewing, which gives her the ability to tackle almost every sewing need.
“I watched my mom as a young girl. She had one of those foot pedal sewing machines,” Lightfoot said, while imitating the motion of pushing a foot-pedal. “I used to mess with her machine. I remember I wanted a sewing machine so bad.
“She brought me one of those little, teeny pink sewing machine. And every time my mother went to the sewing machine, I put my pink sewing machine on the end of the table. I was so into that. It paid off.”
Prior to opening the shop, Lightfoot was a CDL truck driver and held several over jobs across the country before coming back to Edenton in 2012.
A workplace injury forced her to rethink her career path, she said during a tour of her shop. That’s when she decided to pursue her passion as a career.
“I want my actions to speak for me. I want my work to speak for me,” Lightfoot said. “I do promise you that then I’m going to do all I can. Whatever you bring in my shop, I’m going to do the very best I can to make it perfect. If I can’t make it perfect, I’m going to get it too close to it. ... I want you to know I’m going to give you the best service that I can.”
During Friday’s ceremony, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Creed noted that Lightfoot’s business is much needed in the area.
Chowan County Commission Chair Bob Kirby thanked Lightfoot for opening her business in downtown Edenton. He noted how packed Edenton’s downtown area was, and praised Destination Downtown Edenton and other business organizations for helping people open their shops.
“I tried to park on Broad Street, and I couldn’t find a parking spot middle of the day. Any other town in North Carolina, any of them, you go to, you don’t see this. ... And you’re going to be a major part of this,” Kirby said to Lightfoot. “Thank you so much for locating here.”
DDE Executive Director Jennifer Harriss noted that the church bells ringing during the grand opening were fitting.
“All the church bells are playing as we’re talking about all these wonderful things and you bringing your business and your heart to downtown Edenton,” he said. “We’re so appreciative of your investment and your commitment, and we’re all sad to see Miss Audrey go.”
Bond was a member of the DDE board, as well as a volunteer and advocate, Harriss said. She noted that Lightfoot, like Bond, would also be a shining light in downtown.
“You could open anywhere or gone anywhere and you chose here, so we appreciate that,” Harriss said.
Pastor Andrena Harriel, who leads Lightfoot’s church in Fayetteville, closed the grand opening ceremony with a signing rendition of the Lord’s Prayer.