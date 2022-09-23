...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
An accidental error last week while distributing absentee ballots for the upcoming November election was caught and ultimately corrected.
Last Wednesday, there was a mixup with ballots that had been received by voters in both east and west precincts of District 3 – the town of Edenton.
Some ballots for voters in District 3 listed the wrong names for the upcoming school board race. Instead of correctly listing Sherronne Battle and Nancy Heiniger, the ballots listed Ricky Browder and Tom Joyal – the District 2 candidates.
Chowan County Elections Director Terry Meyers confirmed that his office had made a small mistake and quickly remedied the situation.
“We have to assign ballots to each polling place and I didn’t assign the ballots properly. I had assumed they were being put in the right order,” Meyers said.
Thirty-three ballots had been issued when the concern was noted. Meyers said the state elections office in Raleigh was notified immediately and action was taken.
“We have sent out new ballots with letters to voters explaining what happened and we straightened it out with the state,” Meyers explained. “No ballots had been returned to us yet.”
All of the original 33 ballots that were sent out in error have been voided so they cannot be counted.
“It has been corrected and taken care of,” Meyers said.