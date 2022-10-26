...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF FOG NEAR THE BAY AND COAST...
Fog continues to move inland early this morning with visibilities
between one quarter and one half mile. Expect visibilities to
continue to worsen this morning as fog pushes inland.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam
headlights only.
From left: Will White, Brian Callon, Jessica Crump and Andrew Phelps stand with their awards Thursday evening at the 51st annual Emergency Services Banquet at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Kenny Lynch, also awarded, was not present.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King honored the late Sgt. Stan White with the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award during the annual Chowan County Emergency Services Banquet on Thursday evening.
White, who tragically passed away in May, joined the ranks of countless other officers bestowed with the award in the last 51 years of the banquet.
He also joined a list of new awardees, including Andrew Phelps, Jessica Crump, Brian Callon, William G. White and Kenny Lynch who each won an award in their respective category at the banquet, which was hosted by American Legion Post 40.
“Stan touched a lot of people in this community,” King said, before joining the audience in a standing ovation for White. “We’ll see you soon, brother.”
The rest of the awards were presented by other local emergency leaders.
Chief Deputy John McArthur presented the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club Officer of the Year award to Sgt. Brian Callon of the Chowan Sheriff’s Office, for being a friend to the community’s youth.
“He has taught children that respect is earned and how to earn it,” McArthur said of Callon.
McArthur also thanked the American Legion for their graciousness in hosting and always being there to support the community.
The Top Cop Award, bestowed by the children of the “Kids and Cops” program, was awarded to Kenny Lynch, who could not be present at the banquet. Fellow officer Alan Stulick introduced the children and the award.
“This award is chosen by the children. Who has the biggest impact on them?” Stulick said.
911 Director Herman Weiss introduced the C. Franklin Jackson Jr. Tele-communicator of the Year award, which ultimately went to Jessica Crump.
“This award goes to a young lady that has stepped up in many ways,” Weiss said. “She told me once, ‘on my shift, everyone goes home.’”
Colin Ryan, Chowan’s EMT Director, took to the podium to award Andrew Phelps as EMT of the Year.
“He [Andrew] has proven himself time after time as a valued provider within our department,” Ryan said. “When not on a call, you can find him washing and cleaning the ambulances or hiding a rubber snake in the building to scare us to death.”
Chief LW Nixon of Center Hill Crossroads VFD announced Will White as the recipient of the Firefighter of the Year award.
“It makes me feel special to know I’m part of this group that is considered true heroes,” Nixon said of his fellow first responders.
Dinner was served by the John A. Holmes JROTC, led by LTC Neil Parks and SFC Michael Jackson. The meal consisted of a hearty steak and baked potato for all in attendance – which numbered well over a hundred in the form of state troopers, wildlife officers, paramedics, the clerk of court, former sheriffs, political candidates, magistrates and even District Attorney Andrew Womble.
A welcome and introduction was provided by Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings, acknowledging the roots of the event beginning with former Sheriff Troy Toppin.
“We are blessed to have a group of diverse and loyal emergency leaders in Chowan County,” Stallings said. “It is my honor to stand before you tonight and welcome you to this very special event, I feel each winner will be very deserving.”
The keynote speaker at the event was Jeff Moreland of Hertford, Assistant District Attorney and the presumptive District Court Judge-elect for North Carolina’s First Judicial District.
“Something we must all universally agree on, in times of need, during emergencies, we need your help … You keep answering the call because you have the heart to help,” Moreland said.