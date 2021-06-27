Whether it’s a business seeking a place to hold a private meeting or a group of friends or family celebrating a memorable event, Denise Barnes has created a destination spot for all occasions.
Nestled in Edenton’s historic downtown, Barnes opened Venue on West Water Street, LLC., at 113 West Water Street in 2019.
The event center offers picturesque views of both Edenton Bay and the Albemarle Sound. Barnes said the location is easily accessible by vehicle and within walking distance from bed and breakfasts in Edenton. Barnes said boaters can also dock near Venue on West Water Street.
Barnes said the business is a bespoke place for intimate gatherings.
“It can be completely turnkey,” she said, noting it includes everything an event planner needs. Barnes said customers may also choose to plan an event using their own vendors, food, flowers or caterers.
“It is customized to whatever the client would like,” she said.
In addition to events, Barnes said some clients like to use the venue for photography sessions.
Barnes, a practicing clinical psychologist for four decades, said she first purchased the property in 2000. She opened a bistro in the building, but for several years after Hurricane Isabel, chose to rent out the space to other businesses.
In 2019, Barnes decided to open the Venue on Water Street.
The pandemic of course canceled many gatherings planned in 2020. However, with COVID-19 cases now falling and vaccination rates rising, Barnes is seeing an uptick in scheduling, particularly for events in 2022.
“Folks want to celebrate,” said Barnes.
Originally from Northern Virginia, Barnes lived in Massachusetts and New York before moving to Durham, where she maintains a practice as a clinical psychologist. Barnes commutes to Edenton primarily on weekends to manage the Venue on Water Street.
Barnes said the Venue on Water Street is a “place where people could make memories.”
Barnes enjoys spending time and traveling with her husband, who is a retired anesthesiologist. Barnes has a deep appreciation for traveling and culture, and studied multiple languages including Italian, French, Spanish and Russian when she studied to become an interpreter at the United Nations.
For more information about the Venue on Water Street, call (252) 484-8414 or visit its website, https://venueonwaterstreet.com/, the Venue on Water Street Facebook page or its Instagram.