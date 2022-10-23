Hoopers to voters – that was the goal of a first-of-its-kind community event at Edenton’s Griffith Park on Saturday, dubbed “Dunk the Vote.”

A basketball tournament, held for both the 13-17 and 18+ age brackets, tore up the courts at the corner of Oakum and Freemason streets for much of Saturday afternoon, in an effort to attract folks to get registered to vote.

