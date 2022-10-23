Hoopers to voters – that was the goal of a first-of-its-kind community event at Edenton’s Griffith Park on Saturday, dubbed “Dunk the Vote.”
A basketball tournament, held for both the 13-17 and 18+ age brackets, tore up the courts at the corner of Oakum and Freemason streets for much of Saturday afternoon, in an effort to attract folks to get registered to vote.
A cacophony of shouting and play could be heard up and down Oakum Street as the harmony of the community rallying around the love of sport was made clear.
The event was sponsored by the Chowan County Democratic Party, but saw candidates both partisan and unaffiliated appear to speak before attendees.
Judge Eula Reid, incumbent Clerk of Court Mike McArthur, former sheriff and clerk challenger Dwayne Goodwin and school board candidates Maxine Mason (incumbent) and George Lewis all showed up to speak and interact with the community.
Reid was even briefly seen taking a shot from the free throw line, attempting to score solo and dropping a couple of baskets back-to-back.
Also in attendance, both on and off the court, was Matthew Owens, the son of former N.C. Chief Justice and U.S. Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley.
“This is the event’s first year and it’s just incredible,” Owens said.
Other groups such as the Marcus Jackson Project – which offers awareness, prevention efforts and support in the wake of gun violence – also showed out for the community at the event.
Upon entry, one of the tables set up for attendees had a poster that was free to fill out by any and all who wandered up to it. The question was simple: “What is your vision for Edenton?”
Answers varied. “New parks,” “a Walmart,” “a second supermarket,” “public transportation,” “Krispy Kreme,” “no Confederate statue,” “fix the basketball courts,” “turf football field,” “ice box” and “trampoline park,” just to name a few.
Regina Bond, one of the principal organizers of the tournament and community day, said she is considering holding annual events similar to the tournament.
“It’s a start,” Bond said. “My idea for this started with ‘what will bring people out?’ Well, Edenton loves sports.”
Bond said that the event is a step in the right direction in bringing Edenton’s Black community both to the polls and to the megaphone. At least 20 people had either registered to vote or expressed interest in voting after a few hours at the event.
“The Black community has a lot to say, but doesn’t do a lot of voting,” Bond said. “It’s time everybody comes together as a whole. Whether you vote or not, it affects you.”
More activities in town for the youth is something Bond said she wants to see more of in the future, with a perfect example – the basketball tournament – taking place just behind her as she spoke.
“We need [political] parties to see that we have a future, if they don’t we will lose it,” Bond said. “We can come together without gun violence and we can sit next to people of the law and politicians. We want to create unity as a whole.”
Bond explained that an ongoing generational statement in the Black community could be what withholds some voters from showing up on Election Day: ‘It’s their town and they’ll do what they want.’
“We gotta really vote and put an end to that statement,” Bond said.
Some of the kids taking the courts for the double elimination tournament saw the event as “good for the community,” with participants ranging from high school players to young ballers like Zion Preudhomme, all of them dribbling up and down the courts for hours on end.
“We’ll win,” one of the Holmes players said of his team as they headed into the championship. “Nobody can outguard me.”
Parents agreed, saying they enjoyed seeing an event that was good for the younger citizens and something that welcomed a big turnout.
“This is a way we all come together and build relationships,” said Tameeka Griffin. “We are all from different sides of the community and this helps to bridge gaps, it’s a good collaboration.”
Griffin said that many of the kids taking jump shots just a few feet away will be voting age soon, if they weren’t already.
She also acknowledged that others may feel estranged from the community or closed off and that while school is important, it is secondary to home life, which the community can come together to bolster.
“We need to let the kids know that they do count and they can bring their parents [to vote],” Griffin said. “I think this is a good start. Hopefully it grows.”