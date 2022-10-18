Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation last week, in response to the recent death of a 2-year-old boy.

Cornyeah Lindsey, the mother of the toddler in question, has taken to public Facebook posts numerous times over the last week asking what happened to her son on Oct. 7, when he was found dead by a sheriff’s deputy at a home on Virginia Road.

