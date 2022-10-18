...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation last week, in response to the recent death of a 2-year-old boy.
Cornyeah Lindsey, the mother of the toddler in question, has taken to public Facebook posts numerous times over the last week asking what happened to her son on Oct. 7, when he was found dead by a sheriff’s deputy at a home on Virginia Road.
The alleged home is the site of a suspended nonprofit that does not currently operate as a licensed childcare center. The owners of the home did not respond to a request for comment.
Investigators are looking into the relationship between Lindsey and the couple and why the toddler was at their home.
Lindsey previously claimed that neither the child’s glasses nor hearing aids were not found on his body at the scene.
Basnight told the Daily Advance last Thursday that he did not “know for sure” that the toddler wore hearing aids and glasses prior to the incident, but that Lindsey did inform him of these details. He also said he is awaiting the report from the SBI to clear things up.
When asked how the child could have wandered out of the home, Basnight said that it may have just been the behavior of a toddler.
“It might have been a 2-year-old being a 2-year-old,” he said. “You blink and they’re out the door.”
Basnight said last week that he could not release the exact address of the incident himself, because someone tried to burn down a sign on the couple’s property.
The Chowan County Department of Social Services is also conducting its own investigation. Requests for comment from DSS by the Daily Advance and Chowan Herald were not returned.