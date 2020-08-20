Basnight sworn-in as sheriff

Probably the safest place in all of Chowan County on Monday was the county commission meeting as deputies, lawmen and two former sheriff’s gathered to watch as a new sheriff was being sworn-in to duty.
Flanked by his lovely wife Wendy, Edward Basnight took the oath of office administered by Shelia Russell, administrative assistant to the sheriff.
Basnight took over as sheriff in the wake of Dwayne Goodwin’s retirement which became official Aug. 1. Goodwin was in the middle of his fourth four-year term as sheriff.
Previously serving as chief deputy, Basnight will serve the two-year remainder of Goodwin’s term which ends in December 2022. An experienced lawman, Basnight has worked alongside Goodwin for more than 20 years. Many folks know Basnight as “Scooter” but henceforth, he’s Sheriff Edward Basnight.
County Commission unanimously approved appointing Basnight as sheriff with the effective starting date of Aug. 1. Basnight will be paid an annual salary of $79,000.
A few more takeaways from Monday’s meeting, as with any new sheriff, all deputies, either full-time or auxiliary, as well as the bailiffs were sworn-in to duty so as to maintain their ability to serve.
Worth noting, with Goodwin and former chief deputy Andy Bunch retired – more than 60+ years of talent and experience – the sheriff’s department needs a few good law officers to serve the community. Anyone interested, should contact the sheriff’s department for more information.
In other news, county’s Water Department Director David Tawes gave a report about the state of affairs for that department. He noted the hydrant flushing program has been a success, drinking water quality is better – no complaints in 2019 or so far in 2020 – and the level of service offered by the department has improved. Water rates are the second lowest in the region. Department is currently undergoing an asset inventory so as to learn more about the state of operation for 300 miles of water infrastructure.
Tawes noted that in a few years, several pipes’ lifespan will toll, meaning the pipes will need to be replaced.