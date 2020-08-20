EDENTON — Chowan County has a new top lawman.
Edward “Scooter” Basnight was sworn in as Chowan’s new sheriff on Monday, taking over for Dwayne Goodwin who elected to retire in the middle of his fourth four-year term.
Formerly Goodwin’s chief deputy, Basnight will now complete Goodwin’s unexpired term that ends in December 2022.
Flanked by his wife, Wendy, Basnight was administered the oath of office by Shelia Russell, administrative assistant to the sheriff. Also on hand for the event were other deputies, Goodwin and former Chowan Sheriff Fred Spruill.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners unanimously approved appointing Basnight the county’s new sheriff. Basnight, who has worked for the Chowan Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, will be paid $79,000 annually.
Also sworn in Monday were all full-time and part-time deputies as well as courthouse bailiffs.
Basnight had been serving as acting sheriff since Goodwin’s retirement on Aug. 1.
“It was just time to retire,” Goodwin said when interviewed in July about his plan to retire early. “You kind of just always know.”
Goodwin had supported Basnight’s promotion to the sheriff’s job, saying he had “paid his dues and then some.”
Goodwin started his law enforcement career with the Chowan Sheriff’s Office as a part-time deputy in 1991 before being hired full-time as a deputy in 1992.