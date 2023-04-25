black bear in downtown edenton

This screen capture from video shared to Facebook purportedly shows a black bear running north on Broad Street in downtown Edenton sometime late Friday, April 14. The video appears to have originally been posted to Instagram under the account name of Chandler Alligood. As of Thursday afternoon, the video had 1,258 views on Instagram.

 Screen capture/Facebook

EDENTON — A video of a black bear running through downtown Edenton recently made the rounds on social media.

The video appears to have been originally posted to the Instagram feed of Chandler Alligood, before it was shared to Facebook and Twitter. The video begins in an empty downtown late Friday, April 14, with the bear running north on the north-facing sidewalk of Broad Street, before turning right onto E. King Street at the Corner Baking Company.