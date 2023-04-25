This screen capture from video shared to Facebook purportedly shows a black bear running north on Broad Street in downtown Edenton sometime late Friday, April 14. The video appears to have originally been posted to Instagram under the account name of Chandler Alligood. As of Thursday afternoon, the video had 1,258 views on Instagram.
EDENTON — A video of a black bear running through downtown Edenton recently made the rounds on social media.
The video appears to have been originally posted to the Instagram feed of Chandler Alligood, before it was shared to Facebook and Twitter. The video begins in an empty downtown late Friday, April 14, with the bear running north on the north-facing sidewalk of Broad Street, before turning right onto E. King Street at the Corner Baking Company.
The bear is being filmed by the passenger of a vehicle that is following the bear. The video ends shortly after the bear tries to climb a tree at E. King and Court streets in front of the Historic 1767 Chowan Courthouse. As of Thursday afternoon, the video had 1,258 views on Instagram.
Edenton police Chief Henry King said last week that no one alerted law enforcement about the bear at the time it was seen.
He said a video surfaced on social media the day afterward that shows someone encountering a bear in Edenton’s downtown late at night.
King said persons who encounter bears or other large wild animals should notify law enforcement so that the right precautions can be followed to ensure the safety of both citizens and the animal.
As for what happened to the bear, town spokesman Tyler Newman said that remains unknown.
“We suspect he simply returned to the woods where he came from, as most wild animals do,” he said.