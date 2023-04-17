EDENTON — Filing for the nonpartisan November election in Edenton doesn't officially open for another three months, but three newcomers have already announced their candidacy for open seats on the town council.
Stephanie Bergeron and Robert "Bob" Turner have both announced their plans to seek the First Ward seat being vacated by Councilor Hackney High, who has announced he plans to run for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.
Patrick Sellers has announced he plans to run for the at-large seat being vacated by Councilor Roger Coleman, who said recently he won't seek a second term.
Incumbent Mayor Jimmy Stallings has said he’s not seeking re-election. Incumbent Second Ward Councilor Sambo Dixon has not yet announced whether he plans to seek re-election.
Bergeron, a native of Edenton, is a 1988 graduate of John A. Holmes High School who graduated with a degree in art history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1992. She lived and worked in both Raleigh and Dallas before returning to Edenton in 1996 with her husband of 27 years, Andrew. The couple have two children.
“As an Edenton native I feel fortunate to have been able to raise my children here as well,” Bergeron said. “I have watched Edenton grow and thrive for almost 53 years. I have loved being a part of this community.”
Bergeron said she has “worked to make Edenton better” through her involvement with education, church, the Chowan Arts Council and other volunteer organizations.
“I would now like to give back to the community where I have spent my life,” she said. “If elected, I will listen and learn from my constituents and give my heart and soul to making Edenton a better place for everyone. It is my desire to help Edenton grow and prosper so that this town that we all love so much offers opportunities for all citizens.”
Turner is a former Perquimans County resident who's lived in Edenton for the past 14 years. He's employed as the northeastern North Carolina sales representative for Johnson-Lambe Sporting Goods, a Raleigh-based company that works with schools, recreation departments and travel sports teams in 13 counties. He formerly worked as athletic director and physical education teacher at John A. Holmes High School, posts he held for 13 years. He also coached Aces football and baseball during his tenure at Holmes.
He currently serves as vice president for the Chowan County Regional Fair, the Edenton Steamers, and Edenton-Chowan Community Foundation. He's also president of the Edenton Baseball Club and a member of the Chowan County ABC board. He previously served four years on the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
He and his wife Lisa have three grown children — Cole Turner, Ashley Winslow Cox and Megan Lane Hunter — and two grandchildren, Camryn and Presley.
Turner said after contemplating running for Edenton town council in the past, he decided "now is the perfect time to pursue this opportunity."
"I do not want to look back in the future and regret not taking advantage of this moment," he said.
Turner said he hopes by announcing his candidacy early — the filing period for the Nov. 7 election doesn't officially open until July — he'll have "ample time to reach out to" First Ward voters "to share my vision for the town" and "prepare for all that it takes to run for this position."
If elected, Turner said his goal will be to "make a positive impact by supporting ongoing projects and advocating for new ones."
"While I recognize that not everyone will agree with my decisions as a representative, ... each choice I make will be the result of careful consideration and a genuine desire to serve the best interests of Edenton," he said.
Sellers, a local attorney, is a 2002 graduate of John A. Holmes High. He moved to Edenton in 1992 with his parents, Larry and Mary Jo Sellers, and his younger sister, Katie. He later attended the College of Charleston and Elon Law School before returning to Edenton in 2011.
“My parents, Larry and Mary Jo, made the best decision of their lives when they moved to Edenton in the summer of 1992,” Sellers said. “This decision allowed my younger sister, Katie, and I to grow up swimming in the Albemarle Sound, riding bikes all over downtown, and enjoying grilled cheese sandwiches and vanilla cokes at Mitchener’s Pharmacy.”
In 2018, Sellers opened his own law office in downtown Edenton. He serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, the Chowan Arts Council and the George and Alex Memorial Scholarship.
“I have also had the wonderful opportunity to volunteer as a youth sports coach for over 20 seasons of soccer and Tee-ball for the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department, which has not only brought me great joy, but also given me immense optimism for the future of our town,” Sellers said.
Sellers said he enjoys spending time with his six godchildren and his springer spaniel, Lavar.
“I love Edenton and am committed to preserving its small town charm while helping to navigate toward an even brighter future,” Sellers said. “As an at-large Town Council member, I will listen to all voices, and work in collaboration with fellow town council members and community leaders to best serve everybody that lives in Edenton.”
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.