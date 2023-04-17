EDENTON — Filing for the nonpartisan November election in Edenton doesn't officially open for another three months, but three newcomers have already announced their candidacy for open seats on the town council.  

Stephanie Bergeron and Robert "Bob" Turner have both announced their plans to seek the First Ward seat being vacated by Councilor Hackney High, who has announced he plans to run for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.