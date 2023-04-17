EDENTON — Filing for the nonpartisan November election in Edenton doesn't officially open for another three months, but five candidates — four newcomers and one incumbent — have already announced their candidacy for open seats on the town council.  

Stephanie Bergeron and Robert "Bob" Turner have both announced their plans to seek the First Ward seat being vacated by Councilor Hackney High, who has said he plans to run for mayor in the Nov. 7 election. Incumbent Mayor Jimmy Stallings has said he's not seeking re-election. 

