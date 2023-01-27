Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Transportation Department staff is asking parents and homeowners in the county to consider investing in more visible address numbers as the second half of the school year gets underway.

According to a recent post on Facebook, the ECPS Transportation Department is getting the word out to folks both in town and out in the county to look into more visible addresses so that bus drivers and emergency personnel can find them.

