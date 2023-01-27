Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Transportation Department staff is asking parents and homeowners in the county to consider investing in more visible address numbers as the second half of the school year gets underway.
According to a recent post on Facebook, the ECPS Transportation Department is getting the word out to folks both in town and out in the county to look into more visible addresses so that bus drivers and emergency personnel can find them.
“We have had several routes in the last few weeks that have required substitute bus drivers,” the post began. “Imagine driving a bus, with a paper route in hand, trying to navigate roads in an area that you’re not familiar with and trying to find houses that are not labeled with house numbers!”
Transportation officials posed the question that if families had an emergency at their home, some first responders could pass a house at first if addresses are not visible or labeled well.
The transportation department encouraged reflective address signs for mailboxes or posts near the road, so that bus drivers and emergency workers can have an easier time providing essential services to area residents.
Many locals chimed in with support for the request, telling others that reflective address signs could be purchased from local home improvement stores, screen printing shops, the Edenton EMS station as well as the license plate office just outside of town. Large numbers for porches and mailboxes can be found at Byrum’s Hardware or Kellogg Supply.
Reflective signs and large numbering can also be found via online retailers as well.
The Edenton Fire Department shared the request on their page as well, telling residents that installing better signage is not only more helpful to bus drivers, but to emergency services as well.
“This allows us to better distinguish the correct address in an emergency where every second counts,” EFD’s post read.