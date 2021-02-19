Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. * Through this evening * Low pressure lingering off the coast will continue to bring rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall through this afternoon. Up to one inch of additional rainfall is expected by this evening, with locally higher amounts possible. Given the already wet ground, this additional rainfall could result in multiple instances of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&