Edenton leaders recently got their first taste of proposed bicycle and pedestrian enhancements across town.
Following a collaborative transportation study and community survey last year, transportation planner Kristina Whitfield of the Kimley-Horn firm brought forward a new bike/ped plan for the town on Aug. 22.
Whitfield said that many previous ideas for bicycle and pedestrian facilities in Edenton were incorporated into this new plan.
“We had a lot of good plans that came before us, so there was no need to throw out the book and start from scratch,” Whitfield said. “We built on what was there and figured out the community’s needs.”
Over 70 local residents took part in the study last September. Whitfield noted that was impressive for a town of Edenton’s size.
“You have a lot of people who are really invested in what is happening here,” Whitfield said.
Some of the most recommended suggestions from the public included intersection upgrades at Virginia Road and Broad Street, Virginia Road and Luke Street, Queen Street and Twiddy Avenue and Broad Street at Church Street.
Upgrades along Queen, Court, Granville, King and Water streets for better pedestrian access were also frequently mentioned.
Edenton currently has 16.4 miles of pedestrian facilities (sidewalks), 12.2 miles of multiuse facilities (paths/trails) and 0 miles of bicycle facilities.
“Due to the historic nature of Edenton, you have a solid grid network,” Whitfield said. “You also have a strongly built sidewalk network as is.”
Whitfield encouraged the town to consider connecting what sidewalk gaps were left, while also looking to better access for bicycles, which included paved shoulders and new lane markings.
As for price tags, Whitfield explained some of the details for the highest priority projects.
If the town were to work with NCDOT to add bike lanes to Broad Street, thus narrowing the road to two lanes with a bike lane on either side, it would cost roughly $2.8 million.
The conceptual Broad Street improvement would run from Church Street to Oakum Street and have five to eight-foot wide bike lanes.
On Oakum Street, the cost to add shared lane markings to the street (sharrows), without changing the existing two-lane traffic flow, could cost $20,000 for the half mile distance from Freemason Street to Hayes Farm Road. Whitfield said that it would be relatively easy for the town to do this and is within their power to accomplish.
On Church Street, a 0.36 mile upgraded sidewalk from Jackson Street eastward to the town limit would cost around $385,000.
In the town’s highway commercial district along Virginia Road, an upgraded sidewalk stretching from the intersection at Broad Street to the intersection at Claire Drive (McDonald’s) would total just $40,000.
An eight to ten-foot wide multiuse path stretching nearly two miles down West Queen Street from Twiddy Avenue to the American Legion Fairgrounds could cost the town $5.5 million for completion.
Finally, a potential rehab of a portion of the railroad line on the east side of downtown Edenton could set the town back a little over $2 million. This would also require approval from the owner of the rail line, Norfolk Southern Railroad, which could be a possible setback.
Whitfield said that a similar concept is being applied in Wilmington, one that features an art walk, biking and walking down a former rail line.
Converting railways to greenways has been an up and coming concept in urban environments for several years.
“This has a lot of opportunities to catalyze downtown,” Whitfield said.
It should be noted, however, that the rail line is still currently a viable railway and not yet abandoned by Norfolk Southern.
Town officials spoke of their enthusiasm for new infrastructure, with Councilman Sambo Dixon asking if it was too late to include Hayes Plantation in the plan, given its ongoing sale to become public land.
Town Manager Corey Gooden said that the plan could be modified to install a biking or walking trail along Queen Anne Creek through Hayes from Soundside Road.
Whitfield closed by providing the town with options to pay for potential upgrades, including Capital Improvement Program funds, Highway Maintenance Improvement Program funds, non-profit organizations, and Powell Bill funding.
Other business conducted by council included:
- Council recognized State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) for his contributions to the town and county.
- New board appointments were made. Rick Naccara and Ellen Colodney joined the Tree Committee, Earl Willis joined the Planning Board and John Morehead and April Lane were reappointed to the Tree Committee.
- Council unanimously approved (Elton Bond motion, Hackney High second) an application for a grant with the North Carolina Forestry Service to do a tree canopy assessment for Edenton. This could be utilized to serve areas that lack trees compared to others. It requires a 20 percent match of $1,399 from the town.