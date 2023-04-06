...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Sam Harding (left), Susan Birckhead and Patricia F. White are the three contributors to Birchhead’s upcoming book, “Across the Field: Inspirational Images of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church.” The book details the history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church and the adjacent Rosenwald School.
EDENTON — Edenton author Susan Harrell Birckhead will debut her newest book on Warren Grove Missionary Baptist’s long history during one of the area’s biggest springtime events: next weekend’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes.
The church, located in Valhalla along Virginia Road, a few miles north of Edenton, has a storied history, including serving as the site of the first of more than 800 Rosenwald Schools built for African American children in North Carolina. The former Warren Grove School building now connects to the church sanctuary and serves as its fellowship hall.
Birckhead, who lives across the road from the church, said her book, “Across the Field: Inspirational Images of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church,” contains photos of Warren Grove Missionary accumulated over the years.
“The church is the view from my front porch” Birckhead said. “I have been taking photographs for years of this scenic vista.”
“Across the Field, Inspirational Images of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church” will be released on Friday, April 14, the first of the two-day Edenton Pilgrimage Tour. Birckhead will sign copies of the book in the Rosenwald section of Warren Grove Church on both April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
Birckhead also credits two contributors to her book: Patricia White and Sam Harding. White is Warren Grove’s administrator, while Harding is a high school junior and the book’s photography contributor and editor.
Birckhead, who spent decades as an art instructor, said she enjoys her time now as a professional artist.
Some of the photos in the book include dramatic weather events, glorious sunrises, moody sunsets, and seasonal changes — all anchored by the church, according to Birckhead.
The book also includes a history of Warren Grove Church, starting with its establishment in 1875, and a history of the Warren Grove School, which was built in 1915.
Birckhead said she has been taking photos of the church for years and was encouraged to publish a book after posting her pictures during Lent last year.
“‘Across the Field’ is a photographic diary of dramatic and inspirational images,” Birckhead explained. “I hope the images will visually speak in a personal, spiritual or soulful way — just as they have spoken to me.”
Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 122 Warren Grove Road, just past the Dollar General store at the intersection of Rocky Hock and Virginia roads.
Another book signing and art exhibit for “Across the Field” will take place at the Chowan Arts Council in Edenton on May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To attend the book signing at the church next weekend, Pilgrimage tour tickets are required.
To attend the book signing at the church next weekend, Pilgrimage tour tickets are required.