Across the Field Authors

Sam Harding (left), Susan Birckhead and Patricia F. White are the three contributors to Birchhead’s upcoming book, “Across the Field: Inspirational Images of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church.” The book details the history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church and the adjacent Rosenwald School.

 Submitted photo

EDENTON — Edenton author Susan Harrell Birckhead will debut her newest book on Warren Grove Missionary Baptist’s long history during one of the area’s biggest springtime events: next weekend’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes.

The church, located in Valhalla along Virginia Road, a few miles north of Edenton, has a storied history, including serving as the site of the first of more than 800 Rosenwald Schools built for African American children in North Carolina. The former Warren Grove School building now connects to the church sanctuary and serves as its fellowship hall.

