A modern dance group based in Raleigh recently spent a week in Chowan County working at Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Black Box Dance Theatre's visit concluded with a public performance Friday, April 23, at Colonial Park, in Edenton.
The visit was organized with the help of the North Carolina Arts Council and Edenton-Chowan Schools Chief Academic Officer Sheila Evans.
A few of the dancers worked at Chowan Middle School. During the April 23 performance, they noted that some students discussed the death of Makiia Slade, a 9-year-old who was shot and killed on July 24, 2020, and how the incident still weighed heavy on their minds. The case remains unsolved.
Ron West, one of the members who worked with the middle-schoolers, choreographed an untitled piece that debuted during the April 23 performance. The theatre dedicated the dance to Slade, who was active in a local dance studio. The dance can be viewed at the Chowan Herald's Facebook Page, https://business.facebook.com/thechowanherald/videos/827315691209423/ .
After the performance, Evans noted that the piece should be called "Makiia's Dance."
Black Box Dance Theatre also works with USO, a private organization that "strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation."
As part of that partnership, the theatre visited the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City and held a workshop. They brought part of that visit to Friday's performance, by leading the audience through semaphore, a way to signal others by using your body.
By putting their arms in certain positions, the cast and audience spelled “show up.” Later in the performance, Black Box performed part of "Patriot," an "evening length work of multimedia dance, theater and story telling that is a living memorial of emotionally charged, virtuosic dancing examining the service and sacriﬁce of US veterans, active duty military and their families." West, who was among those in the performance, danced using the semaphore the audience learned earlier in the evening.
Artistic Director Michelle Pearson noted that the group's performance was their first public one since the pandemic started. They had a great time working with Edenton-Chowan Schools, and each member of the company took something different back to Raleigh with them.
Most of the members noted how glad they were to meet some of Chowan County's residents.
"I'm going to remember the surprisingly eloquent dialogue that happened between the middle-schoolers. They were very poignant and it deserves to be recognized more than it is," West said. "I remember the students who are here ... the whole thing -- the neighborhood, community and the restaurants, the entire package."
The group hosted a professional development for teachers and didn't expect many people to come, Pearson said.
"We got a very small circle of chairs, and I think we ended up with 35 teachers," she said. "They came after school on Wednesday from the middle elementary, high schools to come and dance together. And it truly was a memorable experience."
Evans noted that the schools held various Black Box activities with the students which were dependent on their age and skill level. For example, at D.F. Walker they held a cartwheel activity, while at JAHHS, the worked with students to create their own dance.
The performance concluded with a piece inspired by Merce Cunningham, an American dance choreographer, who is considered a modern dance pioneer.
"You have to love dancing to stick to it. It gives you nothing back, no manuscripts to store away, no paintings to show on walls and maybe hang in museums, no poems to be printed and sold, nothing but that single fleeting moment when you feel alive. It is not for unsteady souls."
"We have felt more alive this week than we probably have in a year," Pearson said. "Thank you so much."