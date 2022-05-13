Sunny skies and calm seas greeted those in attendance on Saturday at the seventh annual Blessing of the Fleet on the Edenton waterfront.
A joint collaboration between three denominations, the blessings were bestowed by the Rev. Malone Gilliam, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Father Jonathan Tobias, Eastern Orthodox priest; and Dr. Jeffrey Russell (Ross Baptist Church), Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-2 commander and chaplain.
A handful of boats took to Edenton Bay, following behind Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight and Chief Deputy John McArthur, who took the lead.
Shortly before the sprinkling of holy water began, Dr. Russell provided the Sailor’s Psalm, found in the Bible’s Psalm 107, verses 23-30. He spoke as follows:
“They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters; These see the works of the Lord, and his wonders in the deep. For he commandeth, and raiseth the stormy wind, which lifteth up the waves thereof. They mount up to the heaven, they go down again to the depths: their soul is melted because of trouble. They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wit’s end. Then they cry unto the Lord in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses. He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven.”
With the psalm being said and an introductory prayer given by Rev. Gilliam, the procession got underway.
Both sailboats and motorboats alike could be found gliding across the peaceful waters of the bay while Fr. Tobias sprinkled water as they passed by.
Onlookers waved from the bulkhead, soaking up the last morning of warm air before a chilly spell of weather set in for the week.
Both Fr. Tobias and Rev. Gilliam said that the weather on Saturday was “the best we’ve ever had,” after previous years of misty and windy mornings.
The Blessing of the Fleet was sponsored by the Edenton Yacht Club. Vice Commodore Mimi Reiheld said that the event has no registration or fee and is open to all boaters alike. For more information on the yearly blessing, contact the Edenton Yacht Club.