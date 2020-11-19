One of the new terms we have learend through the COVID-19 pandemic is "Essential Workers." Normally, we think of medical workers such as doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, along with other critical industries that help meet the health and safety needs during the crisis.
Have you ever though that YOU can be an essential worker? Blood donor are ESSENTIAL! Our hospitals cannot function without blood on the shelf. The blood that you donate is used for trauma victims, surgeries, sickle cell and other anemia patients, cancer patients, child birth emergencies and many others. Our hospital and community needs this blood.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church, is hosting an American Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 2-7 p.m. in the multipurpose building. Who can give blood? You must be in general good health. You must be 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental permission. A Power Red donor (double red blood cells) can give every 112 days and no more than three times a year. A single donor can give every 56 days. You must bring a donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of ID.
A donor needs to weigh at least 110 pounds. In order to maintain a healthy iron level, begin now by eating iron-rich foods such as red meat, fish, poultry, beans, spinach, iron-fortified cereal and raisins. Before your donation, drink extra water and liquids and eat a healthy, low-fat meal. Complete your Rapid Pass questions on the Red Cross Website the day of the drive and print it or save it to your phone.
Appointments are required due to the pandemic in order to ensure the flow of the drive. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. There will be free COVID antibody testing on all donated blood.
Blood is a special gift that each of us holds. By sharing it, you can give the gift of life. We have 35 appointment slots available and our goal is 30 pints of blood. Make your appointment now.