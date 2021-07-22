COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross needs donors as there is a “severe blood shortage” and there is an upcoming opportunity to help.
The Tyrrell Hall will host a blood drive, which will allow citizens of Columbia to donate.
The American Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
All blood types, but especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need.”
“Please consider blood donations as a summer activity that can help save lives,” he added.
The American Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demands. This can not be done without the donors. Someone in the U.S. is in need of blood every two seconds.
In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen the red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers rise by 10 percent in 2021. This is more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide transfusions.
As a result of the current shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries.
A blood drive will be held from 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Tyrrell Hall, which is located at 108 South Waters St.
Several other blood drives are being hosted in the surrounding counties.
Beaufort County will be hosting a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Aurora Community Center, 295 Main Street.
Martin County also will be hosting a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 26 at the Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However it is important to know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine so that the donation eligibility can be determined.
For those that are wishing to schedule an appointment can do so through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In order to thank the donors who give between now and July 31, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive an automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).
The Red Cross has updated the pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Individuals that are fully vaccinated, including staff and donors, no longer have to wear a mask or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals are required to continue wearing a mask and socially distance. The donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Donors can also save some time by completing a RapidPass, with this the donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete the RapidPass, follow the instructions at the RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
About platelet donation
During platelet donation, blood is collected by a device that separates platelets, along with some plasma, form whole blood, and remaining blood components are returned to the donor.
The entire process takes about two to three hours.
Donors are encouraged to relax during the donation – video, television and wireless internet are available. Platelets may be donated every seven days, up to 24 times a year.