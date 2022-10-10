Edenton-Chowan school board members recently heard a presentation from architect LS3P in regards to the new John A. Holmes High School – one that included updates on the tennis courts, the Boy Scout Hut, the new performing arts center and school security.

Lead Architect Mary Brehler joined board members via call during last week’s regular meeting. She explained how the project is coming along and informed the board of new updates to the design of the project.

