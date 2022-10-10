Edenton-Chowan school board members recently heard a presentation from architect LS3P in regards to the new John A. Holmes High School – one that included updates on the tennis courts, the Boy Scout Hut, the new performing arts center and school security.
Lead Architect Mary Brehler joined board members via call during last week’s regular meeting. She explained how the project is coming along and informed the board of new updates to the design of the project.
According to Brehler, construction documents are now 90 percent completed.
The new tennis courts, which has been a subject of debate for months now, should now have public access between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (school hours) without affecting the security of the campus itself.
Public access during school hours has been a concern of the local tennis community, particularly tennis pro Kermit Nixon, who gave a presentation to the board in September urging them to consider opening the courts to the public.
A new exterior gate will now be added to the court to allow access for people wishing to play tennis during school hours. The courts themselves will still be fenced off from the rest of the facility.
“That is a big step in the right direction,” Nixon said of the update. “The tennis community’s contention is that the new courts should always be open to the public.”
Surfacing will be done via asphalt, according to current plans. Board member Gil Burroughs inquired as to whether or not post-tensioned concrete could be utilized instead.
Brehler said that post-tensioned concrete could be much more expensive but that she will research it.
Nixon suggested asphalt in his post-meeting comments, utilizing the savings to put a resurfacing plan in place. He also explained that concrete has led to more instances of reported joint pain in players versus asphalt, as well as issues with ball bounce trajectory and sealer adhesion.
Parking for the courts is expected to be available in the form of five or six spaces behind the armory, Brehler told the board.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer told the board that parallel parking spaces could potentially be added to the two-way street that will run next to the tennis courts, expanding parking opportunities in the vicinity.
At the Boy Scout Hut, a small drive is currently planned to be added around the cabin’s new location, providing access for the community to continue fundraiser pickups.
Near both the tennis courts and Boy Scout Hut will be the new performing arts center, which was budgeted into the project over the summer for around $2 million.
The first renderings of the center were shown to the board during the update.
Brehler said that the center will have a professional lobby design, resembling something one would see at a theater or concert hall.
Seating will number just under 400 in the performing arts center, Brehler confirmed. A fully equipped sound booth as well as catwalks and rear access to nearby construction labs (to shuttle student-built props and materials) will be built into the center as well.
School security was also on the agenda last Tuesday evening, as Sasscer and Brehler elaborated upon the new plans for site security.
Fencing around the entire facility, with four new gates has been proposed to be installed. At the front of the school, ornamental fencing is what is being considered at the moment. This could involve brick, aluminum or wrought iron materials.
The gates, for security, may be designed to allow students and staff to exit but not for anyone to enter during school hours (push gates). They would be installed at each of the entrances and exits to the school’s main approach, at both front and rear of the building.
Sasscer introduced discussion amongst board members about continuing with campus fencing or to do away with it and open the campus up.
“We have been working with the Sheriff and his office on this security plan,” Sasscer said, telling the board that both he and Sheriff Scooter Basnight recommend that the school continue to use fencing around the facility.
Board member Ricky Browder concurred.
“In a perfect world you would love to have an open campus but unfortunately the world in which we live today, we need to err on the side of caution,” Browder said. “If Sheriff Basnight thinks this is the best way to approach it, as well as the police chief, I believe they have more experience than we do.”
Browder said the more aesthetically pleasing fence designs around the front of the school could be a plus as well.
“We’ve had problems in the past with lots of pedestrian traffic across campus – where it used to be a nice shortcut,” said board chair Gene Jordan. “So we’ve taken steps to mitigate that problem and it works fine as far as I know. We are proposing to continue the plan we have in place now.”
Board member Paul Clifton said that he liked the option for the principal or administrators to open the gates around the school whenever needed, such as for pickup or dropoff at the beginning and end of the school day.
“We should try to keep the campus safe and take these recommendations,” Clifton said.
The project is expected to go to bid in the first couple of months of 2023, with asbestos abatement and demolition to follow. Students will be transferred to the old D.F. Walker High School on Oakum Street in January.
Ongoing discussions are still occurring as to whether asbestos abatement in the old school can be combined on the same project bid for the overall construction project, or whether they have to be separate bids, according to Sasscer.
The new John A. Holmes’ groundbreaking ceremony is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.