Chowan County leaders are mulling a potential lobbying contract with former State Sen. Bob Steinburg, following a presentation from the latter at December’s only board meeting.
Steinburg, who resigned in July to pursue a lobbying career following his unseating by fellow Sen. Norman Sanderson (R-Pamlico) in the May primary, has been collecting clients across northeast North Carolina. He has done so alongside his business partner, Jackson Stancil, who has past lobbying experience in Raleigh with his own firm. Stancil was not present at the meeting last week.
The lobbying group, dubbed Wolfestein LLC, was formed under Steinburg’s name in 2017.
Steinburg said he cannot officially begin lobbying until Feb. 1, 2023, thanks to a mandatory “cooling-off period” mandated by the state, but he can begin gathering clients in the meantime, which he has been doing.
In recent weeks, the city of Elizabeth City hired Steinburg as its lobbyist, a first for its city council. Steinburg has also pitched to Bertie, Camden, Hertford, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, as well as the development group SAGA and local charter school NEAAAT.
A two-year contract between Chowan County and both Steinburg and Stancil would cost taxpayers roughly $36,000 a year, for $72,000 total. That taxpayer money would ultimately pay the two lobbyists to advocate for more taxpayer money from Raleigh.
“The return on investment will be 10 to 20 times that,” Steinburg said. “I’m here to get results and for advocacy, I’m not here to seek credit.”
Steinburg said it is a benefit to have lobbyists working alongside legislators, who are often paid little while “working like crazy.”
The proposed two-year contract between the county and Steinburg and/or Stancil was drawn up instead of a one-year contract because of the two-year general session.
Either party – Steinburg/Stancil or the county – could end the contract with 30 days notice.
Steinburg stood on his record while pitching the contract to commissioners last week, telling them that northeast North Carolina counties overwhelmingly voted for him over his opponent and that he has helped bring certain accomplishments to fruition.
“For example, at Elizabeth City State University about four to six years ago, the [N.C.] General Assembly – which was controlled by Republicans – was going to close the school,” Steinburg said. “I said ‘it will close over my dead body’ and ECSU is now still open, with $800,000,000 secured for it. It’s thriving.”
Steinburg said that his experience and knowledge of the region, accumulated while in the legislature, can “open doors that very few people can open – with ease.”
He also explained that he would be one of the only lobbyists in Raleigh who had served in both the state house and state senate.
“There are connections and friendships I have built over the last decade,” Steinburg said. “I have affiliations and associations with individuals who are the ones writing the checks.”
Steinburg explained that the proposal was a “modest investment” to have two lobbyists – one of which living just blocks away – available at all hours of the day.
Another particular that was noted was the need for infrastructure. With more money coming from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina, many local governments will be applying for funding to improve decaying infrastructure. Steinburg noted the need for it in Chowan and cited a potential reverse osmosis plant project, one that has been in the pipeline for some time.
Commissioner Ron Cummings asked if the money was allotted in the budget. County Manager Kevin Howard said nothing had been explicitly said aside for this purpose.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked if it would be smarter to hire a grant writer instead of a lobbyist. Steinburg pushed for a lobbyist but said there was “nothing wrong” with hiring a grant writer.
“Most of this money won’t be available through grants but by direct money through the budget,” Steinburg said.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes and Chairman Bob Kirby discussed the need to debate the contract in a closed session, given that is the typical fashion of the board.
Kehayes then moved to table the matter until the next meeting, so that commissioners could discuss it at greater length. Unanimous consent was swiftly obtained by the board and the matter was tabled until January.
In other news, three commissioners were sworn-in to serve new terms and the board held its reorganizational meeting.
Kirby, McLaughlin and Ellis Lawrence were re-elected to new four-year terms. During the organizational meeting, the board voted unanimously to re-appoint McLaughlin as vice-chair and voted 6-1 to re-appoint Kirby as chair, with Lawrence dissenting.
Other business conducted by the board included:
- The board held a public hearing for a text amendment to the Chowan County Zoning Ordinance, Article 13. The amendment is updating language to match 160D legislation adopted by the General Assembly. It deals with variances granted to applicants who may suffer unnecessary hardships or difficulties as a result of an ordinance being enforced. It may be found at Article 13.02, Section A.
- The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) a request from the sheriff’s office to apply for a $125,000 Rural Violent Crime Initiative Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. This is a non-matching fund grant, so no local taxpayer dollars will be used. Chief Deputy John McArthur said the funds could be used for new equipment, such as wrap devices or drones, while also training deputies. Commissioner McLaughlin noted that any new devices owned by the county would require taxpayer dollars to upkeep.
- Cord Palmer, Director of Emergency Management, provided an annual update to the board.
- County Manager Kevin Howard reaffirmed the new plan to subdivide the Edenton Fire Department property so that the town can keep the station and the county can move forward with the high school project.
- The county audit could be presented as soon as January.