Chowan County leaders are mulling a potential lobbying contract with former State Sen. Bob Steinburg, following a presentation from the latter at December’s only board meeting.

Steinburg, who resigned in July to pursue a lobbying career following his unseating by fellow Sen. Norman Sanderson (R-Pamlico) in the May primary, has been collecting clients across northeast North Carolina. He has done so alongside his business partner, Jackson Stancil, who has past lobbying experience in Raleigh with his own firm. Stancil was not present at the meeting last week.

