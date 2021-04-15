Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education voted to recommend the new high school construction project be funded with a USDA loan and the seamless construction of the school.
The board voted on the project during its meeting Tuesday.
In regards to the loan, the board voted 6-1 to recommend to the Chowan County Board of Commissioners to fund the new John A. Holmes High School with a USDA loan. This loan will allow the school to be constructed without interruption once the first shovel is placed in the ground in early 2022.
Sasscer will take the Board's recommendation to the Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the Public Safety Annex, on East Freemason Street, Edenton, for approval. The county acts at the school district's fiscal agent.
To accommodate students learning on campus during construction, the project will be completed in two phases, Sasscer said. Phase I will include a new instructional building that will open for students in August 2023.
Phase II will replace the existing structure with a new auditorium, cafeteria, gymnasium, and updated athletic facilities. The entire project is expected to be completed by August 2024, Sasscer said. This date is about a year ahead of earlier projections, which estimated construction to be completed in July 2025.
"The Board of Education continues to advocate for a community pool to be constructed alongside the high school project, and will seek to build momentum for this project through community partners," Sasscer said.
The estimated total cost of the new high school construction project, without a pool, is estimated to be $50 million. The cost includes construction of a new building, demolition of the existing John A. Holmes High School and the cost of light fixtures, carpet, furniture, etc. It also includes the cost of moving the Scout Hut, tennis court and a park, which are all in various spots on the school's property, to locations along Park Avenue.
The county received a $15 million grant — $10 million in state funds with a $5 million county match — that will be used to pay for architect and engineering work and Phase I construction.
Davenport and Associates conducted a county financial analysis for the new high school project. The company looked at two scenarios. The first scenario is building just the school, while the second is building the school with a natatorium.
Under the first scenario, USDA funds totaling $35 million would be released in 2024, when the school is expected to be complete. The loan would be for $35 million. There would be no tax increase due to the loan.
Under the second scenario, the county would seek $44.1 million — $35 in 2024 and $9.1 million to be released in 2026. Reserves totaling $1,062,473 would be required. The total debt service under the second proposal would be $67,078,396.
According to the report, an upfront tax increase of .53 of a cent would be needed in 2022, with an increase of .62 of a cent of a cent in 2029 and .63 of a cent in 2030.
Howard said the extra tax money collection starting in 2022 would be saved in the county's capital fund. Anything not used by the new high school project could be used for other capital projects, such as the county jail, Howard said.
In both scenarios, the county would exceed its self-imposed 2% debt ratio, which is based on what the Local Government Commission looks at, Howard said. Under the first scenario, the county would exceed the debt ratio for eight years. Under the second, the county would exceed the debt ratio for 13 years. This could change as other debts are paid off, Howard said.
The USDA loan, which would be a 30-year note with a 2.5% interest rate, would close/fund upon substantial completion of the project, and payments would begin one year later. The county would need to obtain a short-term interim financing during the construction period. The interim financing would be paid from USDA loan proceeds upon closing of the loan.
In other matters, the BOE heard reports on the 2021-2022 budget, kindergarten through third grade class size, capital outlay budget requests and other budget requests, and the psychology contract.