Chowan County Board of Elections recently tested two voting machines that may eventually place the board’s current machines, which are over 16 years old.
The board and a representative of the board commissioners attended the meeting on Wednesday, February 17, in the Agriculture Building on Granville Street. They watched presentations and tested Printelect’s DS 200 system and Hart Intercivic’s Verity system, according to Terry Meyers, board of elections executive director.
“They liked both presentations and have asked for follow-up from the vendors,” he said.
The time table for replacing the current system is unknown.
As the current voting system ages, it will become hard to acquire the necessary parts to continue using them, Meyers said.
“Even now, repair parts are mostly recycled used parts since they are not manufactured any more,” he said.
Both vendors have been asked for a 15-year costs projection.
“This will allow us to have a better idea of the actual operating costs for each system, as they are vastly different systems,” Meyers said.
The Board of Elections will review the reports at its next meeting in March.
Meyers said viewing the machines now may be in preparation of replacing the systems in 2023, “unless we are able to get more funds from another source.
“I will be looking for Grants to upgrade our systems to newer, more available technology,” he said. “The estimates run from $79,000 to $138,000 I anticipate it will be more like $165,000.”
Meyers said his cost estimate includes all of the available add on items. They would not necessarily be purchased at the same time.
“We would more than likely start with certain system components, and see if the other items offered were necessary before we procured them as well,” he said. “This would lower our initial outlay and maybe the other items are not necessary for our little county operation.”