The Chowan County Board of Elections has added more meetings to its schedule to ensure the processing of absentee ballots for the General Election, which will be held Nov. 3.
If any meetings must be canceled, the information will updated on the Chowan Herald Facebook page.
The upcoming meetings are open to the public and will be held in the large conference room in the Chowan County Agriculture Center, at the intersection of Virginia Road and North Granville Street, Edenton.
- 2 p.m. Oct. 9: Process absentee ballots
- 11 a.m. Oct. 13: Process and approve absentee ballots
- 2 p.m. Oct. 16: Process and approve absentee ballots
- 4 p.m. Oct. 20: Absentee approval and one-stop ATV processing
- 2 p.m. Oct. 23: Process absentee ballots and one-stop ATVs
- 4 p.m. Oct. 27: Absentee approval and one-stop ATV processing
- 2 p.m. Oct. 30: Process absentee ballots and one-stop ATVs
- 5 p.m. Nov. 2: Absentee approval and one-stop ATV processing
- 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3: Election Day
- 2 p.m. Nov. 6: Process absentee ballots
- 11 a.m. Nov. 13: Canvass
According to Board Executive Director Terry Meyers, the meeting until Oct. 16 are subject to a 50-ballot minimum by the cut-off time, three hours before the meeting times. If a meeting needs to be canceled, Chowan Herald will put a notice on its Facebook page at least 2.5 hours before the meeting time.
The State Board of Elections reported a 12.5 percent increase in absentee ballot requests in the last week as 1,157,606 voters have asked to vote absentee by mail. Four years ago and 33 days before the 2016 election, just under 126,000 voters had requested an absentee by mail ballot.
The last day for regular voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Early voting starts Oct. 15 and will end Oct. 31. Chowan County will offer early voting, including drive-up curbside voting at the old D.F. Walker Gym, 818 N. Oakum St., Edenton and at the Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner. For the D.F. Walker site, enter through the back of the facility, toward College of the Albemarle.
Drive-up curbside voting is available during early voting. It is for those voters who could be compromised by entering into the voting facility with other voters, or those with disabilities that would keep them from being able to enter the facility to vote or their health is such that they are sick.
These voters are required to sign the oath that they are disabled sick or could be compromised if they entered the voting facility.