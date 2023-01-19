Chowan Commissioners last week took no action on a proposed lobbying contract with former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, effectively putting the matter to rest.
In December, Steinburg lobbied commissioners to accept the contract, emphasizing his close proximity and 24/7 access to anything they may need.
The contract drew questions from both commissioners Bob Kirby and Larry McLaughlin, the latter of whom asked what the purpose of a lobbyist would be over a grant writer, given the multitude of grants available this year.
Steinburg said the results and advocacy that he delivered for northeast North Carolina was the proof of his work.
“We’re not here to seek credit, credit should be bestowed on the legislators,” Steinburg responded.
Kirby did note Steinburg as a “capable” representative who provided exemplary service to the region.
The proposed cost of a two-year contract between Steinburg, his associate Jackson Stancil (a Raleigh lobbyist) and Chowan County would have been $36,000 for each lobbyist, totaling $72,000.
Steinburg told commissioners he had already entered into contracts with numerous other counties, towns, private companies and public charter school NEAAAT to represent them in Raleigh.
Resident Joe Hollowell spoke out against the idea at the December meeting.
“Keep in mind the elected officials [we have],” Hollowell said. “Everything has to go through the elected officials. The buck stops with them.”
Hollowell praised State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) and State Sen. Norm Sanderson (R-Pamlico), both of whom currently represent Chowan County in Raleigh.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes asked to hear the matter in closed session with the county attorney, since the issue dealt with contractual obligations. The board later tabled the contract until last week’s meeting.
Stancil represented the pair last week, with Steinburg being absent. Commissioners then tackled the issue early on the agenda.
Kirby, as chair, asked for a motion to approve or reject the contract with Stancil and Steinburg. No commissioner made a motion to act on the issue.
“Hearing [no motion], the issue is closed,” Kirby said, moving on with the agenda.
Stancil gave no comment to commissioners after the act and left shortly thereafter.
Other business conducted by the board included:
- Commissioner Larry McLaughlin received a tax refund of $1,175.69 due to overpayment and was recused from the board’s vote, which was unanimous approval.
- The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) to send a resolution to NCDOT to request adding Sound Shore Drive to the state highway secondary roads system. NCDOT will now review the request.
- The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) two lease agreements with Verizon for the cell company to utilize two towers: Valhalla Tower at 1421-B Virginia Road and Base Tank Tower at 817-B Soundside Road. The Valhalla lease will be paid annually at an amount no less than $33,096.00 for up to 40 years with a rent escalator of 15 percent every five years. The Base Tank Tower will be paid annually at an amount no less than $21,000.00 for up to 25 years with a rent escalator of 1.5 percent every year.
- The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) the reappointment of Shelli Simmons to the Chowan County Board of Adjustments.
- The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) the reappointment of Mike Williams to the Chowan County Planning Board.
- The board unanimously approved (Evans motion) a 50-year right of access agreement with Edenton-Chowan Schools to utilize the technology center behind the old D.F. Walker School after renovations are complete. The school board will continue to pay for utilities at the center.
- The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) performance bonds for sheriff, tax collector, finance officer, register of deeds and a blanket bond covering all officers, employees and agents.
- The total cost of the John A. Holmes High School project is now up to $3,143,693. Grant reimbursement through June 30, 2022 has totaled $2,430,032.
- Sales tax revenue is 20 percent over budget as of last tally on Nov. 15, 2022.
- The county audit may be heard at the next meeting.