It has been a little over a month since Makiia Slade was killed and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, injured in a shooting incident.
While the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and local North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations continue their investigation, some community members have expressed frustration by the lack of progress and the lack of media attention.
Ken Banks, a friend of the Hunter family, along with Earl and Amy Ward, hope to bring attention to the case and raise money for the Hunters through the boat ride on Saturday, Aug. 29.
“We know that nothing will bring this little girl back, but we want everybody to know that her life mattered and that we care and we love this family,” Banks said in a Facebook video, while sitting with the Wards.
The voyage will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Albemarle Boats ramp, on Midway Drive, Edenton. They will travel to the US 17 bridge, also known as the Chowan River Bridge and then travel back to the Albemarle Boats ramp.
The organizers will accept donations that morning at the ramp and are trying to work it so some of Makiia Slade’s family members are present.
More details will be released via Facebook, Banks said.
“We’re asking all the boaters out there if you will join in with us as we honor the life of this young lady,” he said. “It was surely tragic that her life was taken so short.”
Banks and his companions noted how fortunate they are to have their children with them.
“We don’t know how fast they can be taken out of here and how fast we can lose a loved one,” he said. “So … think about your children and how precious that life is to you and what these children mean to each and every one of us. So let’s honor this little girl and show everybody that her life did matter. Only then, can we come together as a community and show love to this family.”
Makiia, a D.F. Walker Elementary School student, was shot and killed by a passing motorist July 24 as she and her mother were in vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near the West Queen Street interchange.
Hunter Slade was also shot during the attack. She was treated at Vidant Health in Greenville but since been released.
A GoFundMe page for the family has raised $16,377 so far. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/expense-relief-for-familylost-9-yr-old-child .
The Chowan Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are asking that anyone with information about the shooting that killed Makiia to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.