EDENTON — A body discovered in an isolated area of Chowan County last weekend has been identified as a local man who went missing earlier in the month.
Chief Deputy John McArthur said the remains found Saturday near Cisco and Virginia roads have been positively identified as those of Christopher Eugene Mansfield, who had been reported missing on Sept. 2.
The Medical Examiner's Office at East Carolina University's Brody Medical School in Greenville notified the Sheriff's Office on Thursday after making its determination, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
No cause of death for Mansfield has been determined, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's investigation of Mansfield's disappearance and death continues.