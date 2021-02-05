The body of a man, who reportedly jumped into the Albemarle Sound from the North Carolina Highway 32 bridge early Friday, has been found.
The Chowan County Emergency Response Dive Team recovered the body at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The body was identified as Jamel Legreg Rasheen Clegg, a 35-year-old from Tyrrell County.
Friday, several agencies, including the Chowan County Sheriff's Office, NC Highway Patrol and the US Coast Guard were in the area looking Clegg, who reportedly jumped into the water from the bridge.
The group used a sonar to scan the Sound floor and identified a spot of interest Friday. The dive team searched the area Saturday and found Clegg’s body, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
The body was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
Bridge was closed temporarily Friday, but opened later that afternoon.