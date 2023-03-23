Ongoing bridge replacement work on Mexico Road in Edenton will continue until at least April or May, according to officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
Bolton’s Bridge, as it’s informally known, closed to the public last summer in preparations for a total replacement. Construction vehicles, contractor crews and loud noise were the results as fall turned to winter.
The contract completion time was originally slated for November 2022, but NCDOT officials say that the contract has extended past that original time.
“The contractor’s progress on the Mexico Road Bridge project has been such that the contract will extend beyond the original completion date,” said Tim Hass, Communications Officer for NCDOT Division 1. “NCDOT is actively working with the contractor to complete the project as quickly as possible.”
At times, when contractors exceed a contracted completion date, it can incur fines being wrought upon the contractor. In this case, the anticipated liquidated damages – essentially the fines being incurred – are currently being withheld by NCDOT.
“That means we’re subtracting the daily penalty dollars from the contractor’s monthly payment for work completed,” Hass explained. “NCDOT will keep those fines upon completion of the project unless the contractor presents a valid reason for the delay that was beyond their control or due to conditions unanticipated at the bid time.”
Hass said that according to the project manager, the contractor has one of the three spans left to go and then grading work to complete.
“Best estimate at this point is about eight to ten weeks before reopening,” Hass said.
Detour routes have been posted since last July. Drivers should utilize either U.S. 17 to West Queen Street or Wildcat Road as alternate routes.