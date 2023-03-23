Mexico Road

Crews assembling at Bolton’s Bridge on Mexico/Macedonia roads last summer to begin a bridge replacement project that was originally slated for completion last November.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

Ongoing bridge replacement work on Mexico Road in Edenton will continue until at least April or May, according to officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Bolton’s Bridge, as it’s informally known, closed to the public last summer in preparations for a total replacement. Construction vehicles, contractor crews and loud noise were the results as fall turned to winter.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.