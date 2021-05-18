Town of Edenton gave its blessing to this year’s Boogie on Broad, which is set for Aug. 5.
Town Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution allowing the street fair/dance to serve alcohol on Broad Street at its meeting Tuesday, May 11, in council chambers.
Jennifer Harriss presented the resolution as executive director of Destination Downtown Edenton, which hosts the event.
“It’s been too long since we planned Boogie on Broad, and we are optimistic that we will be able to hold one this year on August 5,” she said. “It is a Thursday night, which is unusual, but when you’re rescheduling the Band of Oz for the third time, you take what you can get.”
Harriss said the resolution allows for some leeway in how much room on Broad Street the event takes up, pending any pandemic restrictions.
“I’m going to ask for a little wiggle room, as we pay attention to the governor’s advisements and CDC, as far as how we can handle large gatherings by August,” she said, adding that it may need to go further down Broad Street, past King Street.
Event organizers will work with local emergency management personnel to make sure the event goes off safely and smoothly.
Boogie on Broad is DDE’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Councilor Samuel “Sambo” Dixon noted that Harriss is an asset to Edenton.
“I mean, she runs one of the best (Main Street) programs in the whole country,” he said.
In other matters, town council approved:
- Renewing the town employee insurance plan.
- Budget amendments involving the sale of surplus fire arms; adding funds to the water and sewer fund for chemicals and salt; and stormwater improvements.