Children and teens need healthy meals to learn, including Saturday and Sunday.
According to Feeding America, 22 million children receive many of those meals through National school lunch and breakfast programs. This year, 100 percent of Edenton-Chowan Public Schools (ECPS) students are benefiting from this program.
While National school lunch and breakfast programs provide nutritious meals to students Monday through Friday, ECPS elementary and middle school students rely on Book Bag Buddies and Weekend Grub — two weekend meal programs sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry — to help fill this void on Saturday and Sunday.
According to Jo Brown, Programs Manager at the Food Pantry, “Kids need proper nutrition every day of the week in order to grow, develop and be healthy. Going even a day or two without food can have a huge impact on a child’s readiness to learn. Food received from Book Bag Buddies or Weekend Grub tides them over on Saturday and Sunday, allowing them to return to school on Monday ready to focus on their lessons.”
As the Food Pantry’s primary partner in carrying out this important work, the teachers and counselors at ECPS see first-hand, every day, just how important it is to send these weekend meals home.
“Since 2012 when the program began, we’ve seen the positive impact Book Bag Buddies has had on our students and in our classrooms.” said Katie Milligan, school counselor at White Oak Elementary.
How does it work?
Every week Food Pantry volunteers deliver individually packaged bags of tasty, nutritious, kid-friendly food to White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary and Chowan Middle Schools for participating children.
In addition to two pieces of fresh fruit, donated by Vidant Chowan Hospital, each meal bag contains food items for two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. On Friday afternoons, before students head for home, these meal bags are discretely distributed by school personnel.
Who participates?
Any elementary or middle school child who needs nutritional support participates. Because a child may not tell anyone they don’t get enough nutritious food at home over the weekend, some participants are identified by classroom teachers based on observed behaviors which can be indicators of chronic hunger.
Other students are identified by school counselors based on what they know about a child’s home environment. Parents and guardians can also request support by contacting their child’s school counselor.
Participation is free and there are no income restrictions. Some students are enrolled year after year, while others participate only for a few months when their family needs some extra support.
What’s the difference: Book Bag Buddies vs Weekend Grub?
Weekend Grub is the newly launched weekend meal program for middle school students. Branded with a new name to reflect a more teen-friendly assortment of food items, it is essentially a more grownup version of Book Bag Buddies. By making this change, personnel have seen a significant increase in participation this year, said Brown.
All over Chowan County neighbors face impossible choices: buy food for their family or fix the car that gets them to work; pick up groceries for dinner or fill the prescription in their pocket; celebrate a special occasion with a favorite meal or pay the electric bill. These are impossible choices people shouldn’t have to make. And yet they do.
“We understand people sometimes need a helping hand, and when those times come around, we hope they’ll turn to the Food Pantry.” said Larry Ekberg Food Pantry President. “If you have a child in elementary or middle school, and you need a helping hand, please enroll them in Book Bag Buddies or Weekend Grub by contacting the counselor at your child’s school. Making our neighbors' lives better is the reason we do what we do.”
Funding for Book Bag Buddies and Weekend Grub is made possible in part by the Dominion Energy Foundation, Chowan Community Funds Foundation, Vidant Chowan Hospital Community Benefits Program and the Ford Family Charitable Fund. To donate or volunteer at the Food Pantry go to: edenton-chowanpantry.org