Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.