EDENTON — It was a bouncing good time.
The children of the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle-Edenton received a big surprise last week.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King and his staff provided an afternoon of fun for the children and a catered dinner on Thursday, July 22. There was a bouncy house, an inflatable slide, an inflatable basketball goal, cornhole and other activities for the children.
“I wanted to do something special for the children and the community, so I decided to treat the children to an afternoon of fun and dinner,” said King.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell, staff and volunteers supervised the children as they took turns jumping, shooting basketball and sliding.
Edenton Police Department officers stopped by to play and talk with the children. They distributed pencils, stickers and clicker toys.
After playing, the children were treated to a catered meal from Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbecue, Chicken and Seafood of New Bern. The meal consisted of chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, hush puppies, brownies and a drink.
As King assisted with the meals, he asked all of the children if they had a good time. All were in agreement that it was the best time.
King said he hopes to make the event an annual tradition.