In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several Chowan County residents have taken to expressing their solidarity through the crafting of bows.
If one takes a drive down South Broad Street in Edenton anytime soon and looks around to various businesses or planted trees, they may find a few of these bows blowing gently in the breezes.
The bows are a result of a partnership between mission-minded women from throughout the county, Edenton United Methodist Church Women’s Mission Circle and Tyner’s Four Corners Store.
The project, titled “United For Ukraine,” utilizes the colors of the Ukraine flag to show solidarity in supporting the people of the war torn eastern European nation.
“These prayer warriors are coming together to pray for Ukraine while twisting and snipping ribbon to show Christian solidarity in supporting the people in Ukraine,” said Jean Bunch, a member of the bow crafting team. “We can all help fight this war by falling on our knees in prayer and supporting this ‘United for Ukraine’ bow project.”
Bunch said that the bows can be placed on mailboxes, poles, trees, doors or anywhere else to show support.
At the Four Corners Store in Tyner, Bunch said she has been making bows alongside a team of Debbie Bunch, Stacey Williams, Catherine Jackson and Elizabeth Williams.
In Downtown Edenton, the bow crafting partnership of Lynn Ober and Frances Evans have been hard at work making “lots” of bows for the project, according to Jean Bunch.
“They have been so much help,” Bunch said of Ober and Evans.
The odyssey began around three weeks ago, just after the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces.
“It has really taken off, as about 200 plus bows have been distributed and displayed so far,” Bunch said. “Bows are being made as fast as we can.”
While the bows are free, the group is accepting donations. One hundred percent of the donations provided will go towards Ukrainian refugees currently fleeing the war. The money will be put towards much needed food, shelter, bedding, transportation, medical needs and other living necessities.
Checks – for donations – can be made payable to Ukraine Connections Ministries.
“We are not charging for the bows, only accepting donations,” Bunch said. “But people have been extremely generous. We have received from $3 a bow to $200 a bow. We know that God multiplies and blesses any amount.”
Anyone seeking to obtain a bow or donate to the cause should visit Four Corners Store in Tyner on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is located at 628 Center Hill Road in Tyner.
Bows are also available at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 101 West Water Street in Edenton.
For more information about bows, contact Mary Nixon at (252) 333-7079, Jean Bunch at (252) 398-7491 or Catherine Jackson at (252) 338-4858.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.