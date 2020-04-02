The Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle — Edenton Unit spread a bit of cheer Friday as Unit Director Susan Brothers and Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell handed out goodie bags to members at the Rose’s parking lot.
Brothers said she came up with the idea originally to help a few of the participants, when Mitchell suggested they make bags for all of the participants.
Earlier in the week, Brothers and the junior staff members made about 75-80 bags and called parents and caregivers to arrange pick-up.
The grab bags included items such as crayons, puzzle books and harmonicas.
Brothers and Mitchell said they have seen some of the Boys and Girls Club members around town and they seem to be doing OK.
The Boys and Girls Club has their summer program planned out, but doesn’t know whether the coronavirus will impact their plans.
“I feel that this could go on for a while,” Brothers said of the coronavirus’ effects.
While handing out the goody bags, Brothers and Mitchell hoped the kids knew that the Boys and Girls Club was still there for them.
“We want to encourage them to continue to do their school work,” Brothers said.
While handing out goody bags, a Chowan County resident drove up and thanked Brothers and Mitchell for all their hard work.
Brothers and Mitchell spent several days distributing the bags.
Besides the bags, the Boys & Girls Club also is offering online activities through it’s Elizabeth City unit.