The first floor hallways of the old D.F. Walker building are filled with children’s laughter and the sounds of education and fun again.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle — Edenton Unit opened its doors at its new space in the renovated school on Monday, June 29, as it began its summer camp.
Unit Director Susan Brothers, a former teacher who started her career at the old D.F. Walker, said the children are really excited about the new space.
“They’re really happy and that’s a good thing,” she said, as she gave the Chowan Herald a tour of the finished facility.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the six-week camp has about 55 children registered, but 50 showed the first day. The facility’s capacity is 150. Each child is checked-in — thermometer and check sheets at the ready — before entering the building.
Inside the rooms, the Boys and Girls Club has about 12 children per grade level so as to maintain social distancing. Plastic is put on desks and each child has their own buckets with supplies, so they don’t have to share. Each room is equipped with a sink. Everyone can wash their hands when needed.
The space is divided with elementary school aged children in one corridor with the other being for middle-schoolers and, new to the nonprofit starting in the fall, high-schoolers. The office and cafeteria occupy the left side of the facility, along Blades Street.
Most of the kids participating in summer camp live in Edenton, with the exception of a boy who lives in Perquimans County. Brothers noted that the boy came to camp last year and had such a good time that his family signed him up this year.
Each week at camp features a different theme. This week, the children will explore “I Believe I Can Fly,” which is centered around airplanes and flying. On Monday, some children learned about the Wright Brothers, while others used crafting materials to make their own airplanes.
Brothers said the day starts with an ice breaker and then activities until lunch. After lunch, the classes go through rotations, which consist of 45-minute sessions in art, music, two game rooms and Triple Play (the Boys and Girls Club version of physical education).
“Every kid gets a chance to go to every class in the rotation,” Brothers said. “When we rotate, we sanitize everything before the next set of kids come in.”
Usually, summer camp includes field trips every Thursday. Since the trips can’t happen due to the pandemic, the kids received camp shirts for uniform days, which will feature fun activities, she said.
The former school on Oakum Street, named after the longtime principal of Edenton High School, was renovated under the direction of general contractor A.R. Chesson. Brothers said the construction workers did a good job making the space come back to life.
“It was a hard job getting moved in here, but it was worth it,” she said.
A grand opening for the public currently is being planned for September. Details will be announced at a later date.
Brothers said the new space also is exciting for her because it gives kids something to look forward to seeing.
“I’m glad the kids like it,” she said. “I’ll do all I can to make it all happen. ... Seeing the kids smiling when they come here makes me feel good. The kids want to go to the Boys and Girls Club.”