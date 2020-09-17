Boy and Girls Club from the Albemarle-Edenton Unit recently had a special visitor at it facility in the old D.F. Walker School.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, ShyAsia Hill, a senior at John A. Holmes High School, donated cleaning supplies to the nonprofit and spoke to the club’s member about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hill said she wanted to do something that would help the community, especially in a place that serves children.
“I thought ‘What better place than the Boys and Girls Club?’” she said.
During her visit, she talked to the kids about practicing social distancing and habits such as wearing a mask and washing your hands.
“The supplies are going to be used to ensure that you and everyone else in this building are being safe and killing as many germs a possible,” Hill told the kids. “Please remember the 3 W’s — Wear a mask or face covering, Wait at least 6 feet, and lastly, Wash or sanitize your hands.
Hill noted that the last time she went to school in the spring was March 13, her birthday.
“Earlier that morning, I made a wish about wishing I could get a longer break from school, and I regret making that wish,” she said.
She told the kids that she hoped they have a good school year and appreciate the social interaction they get to experience at the Boys and Girls Club.
The donated items included paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant, cleaner, bleach, hand soap, wipes and tissues.
Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell noted that some of the items were hard to find. In fact earlier in the day, she went to several places in town in an effort to find hand soap.
“It’s so nice that she would do that,” Mitchell said of Hill.
Unit Director Susan Brothers knew Hill wanted to come to the facility, but didn’t know why.
“I think it was an awesome idea. I didn’t have any idea that this would be coming, especially from a student,” she said.
The Boys and Girls Club started back up on Aug. 31. On Wednesdays, the organization hosts remote learning opportunities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle school and high school students. Afterward, the children stop their school work and transition to regular Boys and Girls Club activities.