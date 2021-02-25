Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle will use the gift to purchase snacks and healthy foods for our feeding program.
“For many of our members, their last meal of the day is the food the receive at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell. “When children are hungry or worried about when they will receive their next meal, they can’t learn. Hunger also leads to behavior problems and limits social development.”
Boys & Girls Club in Edenton provides healthy meals and snacks to children during out-of-school time.
During the school year, we provide healthy dinner and a snack, while in the summer Club members are offered breakfast, lunch and a snack at no additional cost to the families we serve.
